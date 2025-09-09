Lachie Keeffe celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the longest careers in the AFL is over, with Lachie Keeffe announcing his retirement after 17 seasons at the top level.

The versatile tall played a total of 119 AFL games for Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney, including three this year for the Giants.

One of his final acts on an AFL ground came in round one this season, when he kicked a match-winning goal against Melbourne at the MCG in what turned out to be the penultimate AFL game of his career.

Originally drafted to the Magpies way back in 2009, Keeffe retires at the age of 35.

"Lachlan should be incredibly proud of the way he has carried himself across 17 seasons in the AFL, and we congratulate him on a remarkable career," Giants footy boss Jason McCartney said.

"Since arriving at the club in 2018, Lachie has been the ultimate team man - reliable, selfless, and one of the most respected and admired figures at the club.

"He leaves behind a legacy of resilience, character, and care for his teammates, and we thank him for the enormous contribution he has made both on and off the field.

"We were privileged to watch Lachlan’s journey from Collingwood to becoming a much-loved Giant, and we wish him and his family nothing but the very best as he embarks on the next chapter of his life."

Keeffe joins Callan Ward in retiring from the AFL this year, while Leek Aleer (to St Kilda) and Jacob Wehr (to Port Adelaide) also informed the club this week of their departures.