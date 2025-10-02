Jacob Wehr marks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has confirmed the signing of former Greater Western Sydney utility Jacob Wehr.

The 27-year-old played 39 games for GWS, including 14 this year, largely as a wing and at half-back.

Wehr was taken with the final live pick, selection 59 overall, in the 2020 national draft as a mature-age 22-year-old, before being delisted at season's end without having played a senior game.

The Giants then re-drafted him as a rookie in 2021 and he made his AFL debut in round 10, 2022.

A serious shoulder injury the following season stopped him finding any continuity early in his career and claiming a regular spot at GWS proved difficult.

The move to Port Adelaide will give Wehr a fresh chance to find regular senior opportunities, as new coach Josh Carr looks to rebuild his side and head back into finals contention.

Wehr officially requested a move to the Power in early September.

"We're delighted that Jacob has chosen Port Adelaide as the club where he wants to continue his AFL career," Port list manager Jason Cripps said at the time.

"Jacob is an outstanding person who we believe will add valuable depth to our list and complement our existing midfield group.