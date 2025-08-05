Port Adelaide's games record-holder will call time on his decorated career at season's end

Travis Boak celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash with Carlton in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BELOVED Port Adelaide great Travis Boak has decided against extending his glittering AFL career into a 20th season and will retire at the end of 2025.

The 384-game veteran announced his retirement on Tuesday and will finish his career alongside coach Ken Hinkley.

Boak had overcome injury in May to enter a rich vein of form and make a case for extending his career.

Another season would have given the 37-year-old the chance to become the seventh player to reach 400 AFL/VFL games, but the temptation was easily resisted.

"After 19 years at AFL level, it feels like now is the right time to finish my career," Boak said in a club statement.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have had the career I've had, and at a club I truly love.

Travis Boak and Ken Hinkley after Port Adelaide's win over Adelaide in round six, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

"Being a one-club player is really special to me, and it's certainly not lost on me how lucky I have been."

Drafted with pick No.5 in 2006, Boak ends his AFL career as the club's all-time games record-holder, with all 384 matches played for Port Adelaide.

He is the club's longest-serving captain (2013-18), a three-time All-Australian, a three-time Showdown Medal winner and a two-time club best and fairest winner.

The veteran midfielder also represented Australia in the 2014 and 2017 International Rules Series against Ireland.

Travis Boak after winning his third Showdown medal in R8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Lauded as one of the greatest Port Adelaide players, Boak famously turned his back on rival offers in 2012 to remain committed to the club amid turmoil.

Then, Port were propped up by AFL funds, had just won five games for the year, and sacked coach Matthew Primus after just three victories in 2011.

Perennial powerhouse Geelong were keen to snare Boak, a Geelong Falcons under-18 product, but he stayed at the Power.

"The highs and lows are what makes footy exciting, and those moments are what connect a group in a significant and authentic way," Boak said.

"Port Adelaide fans are loud, passionate and supportive. They demand success.

"And while I haven’t been able to help deliver them an elusive second AFL premiership, I can’t wait to sit back and watch on as this club does that for them.

"I’ll forever be a Port Adelaide person, and I’ll forever be grateful for this part of my life."

Hinkley, who will hand over to assistant coach Josh Carr at the end of the season, lauded Boak for his loyalty during the club's "darkest days".

"Coaching Travis has been one of the great privileges of my career," Hinkley said.

"Travis has been the heartbeat of this football club for 19 seasons.

“When I think about Trav, I don't just see a great player, I see a person and leader who embodies everything Port Adelaide stands for - someone who is selfless, caring, courageous and never satisfied.

“He chose to make his stand with Port Adelaide at the end of 2012 when it mattered most, and we’ll all be forever grateful for his commitment to our club."

MOST VFL/AFL GAMES PLAYED

432 - Brent Harvey (NM)

426 - Michael Tuck (Haw)

420* - Scott Pendlebury (Coll)

407 - Shaun Burgoyne (PA/Haw)

403 - Kevin Bartlett (Rich)

400 - Dustin Fletcher (Ess)

384* - Travis Boak (PA)

383 - Robert Harvey (StK)

378 - Simon Madden (Ess)

376 - David Mundy (Frem)