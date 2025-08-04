AFL.com.au's team of journalists have predicted their ladders for the end of the season

Collingwood players walk off the ground after the R21 match against Brisbane at the MCG on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be squeezed out of the top four and forced into an elimination final against Greater Western Sydney, according to our reporters.

AFL.com.au's team of journalists have used our ladder predictor to tip the final make-up of the top eight, and the Magpies have slid out of the top four after their loss to Brisbane on Saturday night.

LADDER PREDICTOR Who will make the eight, who will miss out?

With games to come against Hawthorn, Adelaide and Melbourne, our reporters are tipping the Pies to finish the home and away season in fifth spot, with Geelong, Brisbane and Gold Coast to jump ahead of them and earn a double chance.

It could mean the top four won't be finalised until the Suns' rescheduled game against Essendon, which will be the final match of the home and away season.

With games to come against West Coast, the Pies and North Melbourne, Adelaide was a unanimous choice to finish top of the ladder and host the Suns in the first week of finals, with the Cats to host the Lions in the other qualifying final.

The Giants have been tipped to finish eighth and edge Hawthorn out of the finals, with the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle tipped to play in the other elimination final.

AFL.com.au's predicted ladder

1. Adelaide

2. Geelong

3. Brisbane

4. Gold Coast

5. Collingwood

6. Western Bulldogs

7. Fremantle

8. Greater Western Sydney

9. Hawthorn

10. Sydney

11. Carlton

12. St Kilda

13. Port Adelaide

14. Melbourne

15. Essendon

16. North Melbourne

17. Richmond

18. West Coast