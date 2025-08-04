COLLINGWOOD will be squeezed out of the top four and forced into an elimination final against Greater Western Sydney, according to our reporters.
AFL.com.au's team of journalists have used our ladder predictor to tip the final make-up of the top eight, and the Magpies have slid out of the top four after their loss to Brisbane on Saturday night.
With games to come against Hawthorn, Adelaide and Melbourne, our reporters are tipping the Pies to finish the home and away season in fifth spot, with Geelong, Brisbane and Gold Coast to jump ahead of them and earn a double chance.
It could mean the top four won't be finalised until the Suns' rescheduled game against Essendon, which will be the final match of the home and away season.
With games to come against West Coast, the Pies and North Melbourne, Adelaide was a unanimous choice to finish top of the ladder and host the Suns in the first week of finals, with the Cats to host the Lions in the other qualifying final.
The Giants have been tipped to finish eighth and edge Hawthorn out of the finals, with the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle tipped to play in the other elimination final.
AFL.com.au's predicted ladder
1. Adelaide
2. Geelong
3. Brisbane
4. Gold Coast
5. Collingwood
6. Western Bulldogs
7. Fremantle
8. Greater Western Sydney
9. Hawthorn
10. Sydney
11. Carlton
12. St Kilda
13. Port Adelaide
14. Melbourne
15. Essendon
16. North Melbourne
17. Richmond
18. West Coast