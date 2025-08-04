Hayden Young after the round 21 match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium, August 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE midfield gun Hayden Young's season is in jeopardy after scans revealed he suffered an adductor strain in Sunday's win over Carlton at Optus Stadium.

While no timeline has been set for his return, the club confirmed Young will miss at least Saturday night's clash with Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

The 24-year-old was subbed out of the game at quarter-time against the Blues in just his third game back from hamstring surgery.

Young came from the ground 20 minutes into the first quarter and appeared in pain as physios assessed his groin, with the 24-year-old attempting some run throughs at quarter-time, however he was unable to return.

"We were hoping to get a bit of continuity with him, so touch wood it's not too bad. It doesn't look very serious. He just couldn't get going," Longmuir said post-match

"I think today's injury was just a bit unlucky and a bit more of a twisting action. But when you miss as much work as he did over pre-season, and he's had repeat hammies, it puts you at serious risk when you come back.

"Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to buffer that stage that you need to regain full fitness, but also the resilience in his body."

Young had an interrupted pre-season after a fractured leg in the final game of 2024 and a pre-Christmas knock to the same area, then suffering back-to-back hamstring injuries in February. He went under the knife for a third hamstring injury in May.

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe could receive the SOS call to replace Young, despite missing most of the season after damaging his hamstring soon after returning from knee surgery.

The 33-year-old made his belated return in round 12, before injuring his calf just three matches later while warming up at half-time as the sub.

Fyfe's latest bid to return to the side began on Saturday when he racked up 27 disposals, six tackles and five clearances while playing for Peel Thunder in the WAFL.

That huge display came despite him being rested for the entire final quarter, with Fyfe now a chance to return for the clash with Port.

Fremantle has surged into premiership contention after winning 10 of its past 11 games.

The Dockers sit in fifth spot on the ladder, only percentage behind Geelong in fourth, with games against the Power, Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs in the run home.