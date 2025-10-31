Thomson Dow will depart Richmond after 45 games in yellow and black

Thomson Dow after the round nine match between Richmond and West Coast at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on May 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has finalised its list changes ahead of the 2025 Telstra AFL National Draft after choosing not to offer Thomson Dow a contract for next year.

The Tigers have re-signed Tyler Sonsie, the only other player at Punt Road who was waiting on a contract decision.

Dow played 45 senior games, including 11 this year before a knee injury ended his season early.

The midfielder was taken with pick No.21 at the 2019 draft, Richmond's first selection that year.

"Thomson was very unlucky to miss the second half of the season through injury," Richmond's executive general manager, football talent, Blair Hartley said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, this time of year, we need to make hard decisions, and we were unable to offer Thomson a list spot for 2026.

"We thank Thomson for his hard work during his six years with us. His attitude was always first class, and we wish him well for his future."

Sonsie made 16 senior appearances in 2025, his highest number in a season since debuting in 2022.

After struggling to find a regular role at AFL level, the 22-year-old played the final 12 matches of the season and appeared to become more comfortable at the level as the season progressed.