Essendon has delisted midfielder Will Setterfield ahead of the national draft

Will Setterfield during the R15 match between Essendon and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on June 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELDER Will Setterfield could find himself at a new home in 2026 after being delisted by Essendon on Friday.

The Bombers could still re-sign Setterfield as a rookie or offer him a train-on spot with a view to pick him during the pre-season supplemental period.

However, the 27-year-old has attracted interest from other clubs after being told to explore his options.

Setterfield joined the Bombers from Carlton in 2023 but has played just 27 games over three seasons in red and black.

The big-bodied mid has endured a series of injuries over his career but remains a handy contributor when fit, turning himself into a tagger late in the season where he shut down the likes of Patrick Cripps, Marcus Bontempelli and Isaac Heeney.

Setterfield averaged nearly 22 disposals per game in 2025 before having his year cut short by a serious foot injury.

"With the final list lodgement coming today, we've made the difficult decision to delist Will ahead of the draft," Bombers footy boss Daniel McPherson said.

"With our five selections this year, the reality is that we couldn’t offer Will a list spot at this stage, but we’re open to providing him an opportunity through the upcoming Draft, Rookie and SSP period.

"Will's handled a very difficult waiting period like the great character he is. As challenging as it’s been to make the call, we wish him all the best going forward, whether he ends up back with us, or elsewhere."