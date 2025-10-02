Geelong has made two list changes after its Grand Final loss

Xavier Ivisic poses during Geelong's official team photo day at GMHBA Stadium on February 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has delisted untried rookies Xavier Ivisic and Patrick Retschko in the first wave of list changes following its Grand Final loss to Brisbane.

The pair both landed at GMHBA Stadium in the 2024 rookie draft with Ivisic playing 13 games at VFL level and Retschko 18.

"It is always a difficult time of year farewelling players, and both Xavier and Pat were great teammates and contributors to our program," Cats footy boss Andrew Mackie said.

"We thank them for their hard work and dedication, and wish them every success in the next chapter of their careers."

The news follows the retirement of dual premiership player Mitch Duncan.