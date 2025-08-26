North Melbourne has axed four players after a disappointing season

Eddie Ford warms up ahead of the R17 match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne has delisted Eddie Ford and Brynn Teakle among four list changes confirmed on Tuesday.

Ford, 23, departs the Roos after playing 40 games for the club, while former Port Adelaide ruck Teakle featured 15 times in North colours after arriving during the 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Kallan Dawson, a 2022 mid-season pick-up, and Miller Bergman have also been delisted.

Bergman, pick No.38 in 2021, played 16 games for the Roos, while Dawson made 19 appearances.

"We thank Eddie, Kallan, Miller and Brynn for their hard work and dedication to the club over their time here," North's general manager of football Todd Viney said.

Miller Bergman in action during the R24 match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Blundstone Arena on August 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We wish them every success in their future endeavours."

The departures are the first list changes for the Roos following a disappointing 2025 season.

They finished the year with a 5-1-17 record and in 16th on the ladder.