Liam Reidy has made the move from the Dockers to the Blues

Liam Reidy handballs during Fremantle's clash against Geelong in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON has secured ruck Liam Reidy from Fremantle in the first trade of the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge reported Reidy will cross to the Blues along with Picks 53 and 71, while the Dockers will receive Picks 50 and 68 in return.

🚨 We have our first trade! 🚨



Paperwork has been lodged on the Liam Reidy trade. Carlton will get Reidy and Picks 53 and 71, Fremantle will get Picks 50 and 68. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 7, 2025

Reidy has played just three senior games since being drafted in the 2022 Rookie Draft, having been stuck at the Dockers behind Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy.

His move comes after Blues ruck Tom De Koning departed to St Kilda as a free agent.

Reidy will now battle Marc Pittonet and Hudon O'Keeffe for a ruck spot at the Blues in 2026.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The 25-year-old played 52 games in the WAFL during his time at the Dockers and was part of Peel Thunder's 2024 premiership win.

"We see a lot of promise in Liam," Blues list boss Nick Austin said.

"His form in the WAFL in recent years has really caught our eye, with his athleticism and ability to cover the ground a standout. We see him being a significant addition to our ruck group alongside Marc Pittonet and Hudson O'Keeffe.

"We can’t wait to see Liam get to work in the pre-season and are excited to see what he can do at Ikon Park next year."

Dockers midfielder Will Brodie has also requested a trade and is set to land at Port Adelaide, while the Dockers will look to get a deal done for young Melbourne defender, Judd McVee.