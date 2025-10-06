Veteran forward expected to return to full pre-season training in new year

Daniel McStay at Collingwood training on August 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD key forward Dan McStay has undergone shoulder surgery to fix the injury that lingered across the closing months of the season.

The 30-year-old had a labral repair that will take four months to fully recover from.

McStay will start the pre-season on a modified program in December, but the Magpies expect him to return to full training after the Christmas break in January.

With veteran spearhead Brody Mihocek choosing to move to Melbourne, McStay looms as an important player for Craig McRae in 2026.

McStay has been restricted by injuries across his first three seasons at the Magpies, missing large chunks of 2023 and 2024 due to long-term knee ligament ruptures.

The former Brisbane key forward played 18 games in the home and away season but was then dropped for the qualifying final, with Mason Cox taking his spot for both finals.

Collingwood is still yet to offer Cox a contract for 2026 and the American is keen to play on.

The Magpies have offered out-of-contract Sydney forward Jack Buller a two-year contract to move to Melbourne.

McStay is the only player at Collingwood to have off-season surgery to this point.

After playing just 37 games across his first three seasons at the club, McStay will be hoping for a clean run at it in 2026.