Sydney list manager Chris Keane says the Swans will put together a strong offer for Carlton superstar Charlie Curnow but won't sell the farm

Charlie Curnow in action during Carlton's clash with Brisbane in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will be "pragmatic" in its pursuit of Charlie Curnow, says list boss Chris Keane, all-but wiping out the idea of trading one of its own star players to lure the Carlton spearhead.

Speaking on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio on Tuesday morning, Keane said he understood the complexities of getting a deal done for the two-time Coleman medallist, and ultimately it was up to the Swans to generate something to satisfy the Blues.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

That 'something' would not be trading away their own high-end talent, though.

"A lot of our players are contracted and happy in Sydney, so that makes it difficult at times to navigate," Keane said.

"We'll put forward some options we think make sense for both parties. We're pretty pragmatic about that. At the end of the day, it's probably up to Carlton to determine whether it's good enough.

"There's multiple options, whether they're players from our club or opposition clubs or draft picks. What we look for is how we can satisfy Carlton and what makes sense for both parties."

Curnow has four years remaining on his existing contract, with Keane saying the 28-year-old is keen on a move because of both the location and the club.

"We feel like we've got a really strong list that's up and coming and feel like we can challenge and contend in finals for the next little while," he said.

While the Swans are interested in acquiring the star full-forward, they won't be chasing key defenders Steven May or Liam Jones.

Keane also put a line through Clayton Oliver, saying the Swans hadn't spoken to the Melbourne midfielder.

Learn More 02:58

He did however put to rest any notion either James Rowbottom or Will Hayward would be headed elsewhere ahead of 2026.

"Will Hayward is contracted for four more years, and he will see out that contract. There is not much in those rumours to be honest," Keane said.

"We have had no indication about James Rowbottom wanting to leave. Contracted for three more years, we expect him to be here for that period. We understand the nature of this time of year."