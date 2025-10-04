Brody Mihocek is leaving the Magpies to join the Demons

Brody Mihocek after the round 12 match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at the MCG, May 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD forward Brody Mihocek will join Melbourne.

The 32-year-old, who is an unrestricted free agent, has decided to accept an offer from the Demons after playing 159 games for the Pies.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

A premiership player and five-time Collingwood leading goalkicker, Mihocek will add some much-needed experience to the Dees' forward line.

"Brody has played a key role within our football program over the past eight years, and we thank him for his contribution to the black and white," Collingwood general manager of list and talent strategy Justin Leppitsch said.

"We respect Brody's decision to pursue his free agency rights and explore opportunities at Melbourne.

"We wish him, his partner Polly and their son Arthur all the best for this next chapter. As a 2023 premiership player, Brody will always be a Collingwood person."

Brody Mihocek handballs while being tackled during the Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Mihocek played 22 games for the Magpies this year, booting 36 goals.

"We are really excited to add someone of Brody's experience and character to our group," Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb said.

"He has proven himself as a consistent performer and his ability to compete in the air and hit the scoreboard will be a great asset for us.

"Brody is a team-first player who we believe will have a strong impact on our younger forwards and complement the mix we are building."