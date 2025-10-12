Tylar Young will be a West Coast player from 2026 after the Tigers and Eagles agreed on a deal

Tylar Young marks the ball during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND defender Tylar Young has got his trade wish to West Coast.

AFL.com.au's Josh Gabelich reported on Monday that the Eagles have given up pick 38 to the Tigers in exchange for the defender, who requested a trade earlier this month.

Young played seven games for the Tigers this season, for a total of 35 in the past three years at Richmond after arriving as a pre-season supplemental selection period signing ahead of the 2023 season.

He has been identified as a defender who can immediately step into West Coast's back half.

The move continues the recent trend of links between the Tigers and Eagles, with West Coast coach Andrew McQualter a former Richmond assistant, and ex-Tigers Jack Graham and Liam Baker joining the Eagles at the end of last season.

West Coast's list manager Matt Clarke also filled the same role at Richmond, and was in charge at the Tigers when Young headed to Punt Road.

The Eagles have already secured two-time premiership Lion Brandon Starcevich and are expected to pick up his Brisbane teammate Deven Robertson, while midfielder Campbell Chesser has moved to Carlton and forward Liam Ryan has joined St Kilda.

The Eagles got pick 38 from Hawthorn last year in the Tom Barrass trade.

Even after the Young trade, West Coast still holds picks 1, 2, 13, 34, 41, 53 and 58 in this year's draft.

