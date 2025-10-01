Tylar Young marks the ball during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND defender Tylar Young has requested a trade to West Coast.

AFL.com.au reported on Tuesday that Young was considering a three-year offer from the Eagles as well as a fresh deal to stay at the Tigers.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Wednesday that Young has officially requested a move to Perth.

Young played seven games for the Tigers this season, for a total of 35 in the past three years at Richmond after arriving as a pre-season supplemental selection period signing ahead of the 2023 season.

He has been identified as a defender who can immediately step into West Coast's back half.

The move continues the recent trend of links between the Tigers and Eagles, with West Coast coach Andrew McQualter a former Richmond assistant, and ex-Tigers Jack Graham and Liam Baker joining the Eagles at the end of last season.

The League announced an assistance package for West Coast on Tuesday, with an end-of-first round pick (No.19 overall) and four extra rookie list spots granted after their one-win season in 2025.

The club now holds picks No.1, 15, 19 and 20, and then likely No.2 as well for losing free agent Oscar Allen.

The end-of-first round pick could be put on the table in a trade for premiership Lion Brandon Starcevich, if the Eagles proceed with their interest in him.

The 26-year-old was ruled out of Saturday's Grand Final after a head knock in the third term, with the Eagles doing their homework this week on the effects of the knock to Starcevich after a series of concussions over the past 18 months.

Delisted Gold Coast forward Tom Berry and Brisbane midfielder Deven Robertson are among the mature-age options who have had West Coast interest, while the Eagles are one of a handful of clubs to have expressed interest in Frankston midfielder Tom Blamires.



The 23-year-old won the 2025 Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal for the best young gun in the VFL after moving from the Sandringham Zebras last off-season.