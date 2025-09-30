Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Brandon Starcevich, Dane Rampe and Danny Daly. Pictures: AFL Photos

Get all the latest news in the trade, free agency and draft landscape in Inside Trading, AFL.com.au's dedicated column for player movement. Find out the latest on contracts, deals, trades, draftees, rules, agents and who is going where from the AFL.com.au team.

EAGLES' DRAFT HAND GROWS

WEST Coast's end-of-first round pick handed to them by the AFL is expected to be put on the table in a trade for Brandon Starcevich if the Eagles proceed with their interest in the Brisbane premiership gun.

The Eagles were on Tuesday given an end-of-first round pick (No.19 overall) and four extra rookie list spots from the League as their assistance package, confirming AFL.com.au's report on Monday.

It will see the club hold picks No.1, 15, 19 and 20, and then likely No.2 as well for losing free agent Oscar Allen.

The club has long held interest in Starcevich as a free agent and had discussed with the League an exemption to bring in a free agent without diluting their free agency compensation pick.

Brandon Starcevich during the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL knocked that back but by giving the end-of-first round pick have opened the door for West Coast to use the pick to execute a trade for Starcevich, who performed strongly in Saturday's Grand Final before being ruled out after a head knock in the third term.

The Eagles will do their work this week on the effects of the knock to Starcevich, which came after a series of concussions over the past 18 months. They have had a longer-term offer on the table for him, with Brisbane also tabling a deal to keep the two-time premiership player.

The pick given by the AFL has no caveat it must be traded, with the extra rookie picks to remain for the next three seasons and likely be in some part filled by experienced players through the rookie draft or pre-season supplemental period.

Delisted Gold Coast forward Tom Berry and Brisbane midfielder Deven Robertson are among the mature-age options who have had West Coast interest. – Callum Twomey

Learn More 09:56

TIGER'S CALL CLOSE

RICHMOND defender Tylar Young is poised to make a call on his future as he weighs West Coast's offer.

Young has a three-year offer on the table from the Eagles as the Tigers, too, have increased their bid to keep him at Punt Road.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The 27-year-old played seven games for the Tigers this season, for a total of 35 in the past three years at Richmond after arriving as a pre-season supplemental selection period signing ahead of the 2023 season.

He has been identified as a defender who can immediately step into West Coast's back half but the Tigers, who look set for a quiet trade period, are keen on retaining him. – Callum Twomey

Tylar Young marks the ball during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SUNS START SEARCH FOR FOOTY BOSS

GOLD Coast began meetings on Tuesday to determine the structure of its football department following the exit of Wayne Campbell.



The Suns announced last week its football manager would return to Sydney, where he has family, to take up a role as the head of the Swans Academy.



CEO Mark Evans, list manager Craig Cameron and coach Damien Hardwick began discussions to identify the best set-up for the football department as the club looks to build on its breakthrough 2025 season.



One man they are expected to target is Brisbane football boss, Danny Daly.



Daly has been in huge demand across the League over the past 12 months, knocking back approaches from West Coast and Melbourne to apply for its senior coaching positions.



Collingwood was also hopeful he would consider taking over from Graham Wright as the Magpies football boss.

Danny Daly and Chris Fagan after the Elimination Final between Brisbane and Richmond at The Gabba, September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 59-year-old has a strong relationship with Hardwick, stemming back to the five years they spent together at Richmond from 2010 to 2014 where Daly coached in a variety of positions. They are still firm friends to this day.

Daly has been two-time premiership coach Chris Fagan’s sidekick since taking over the role from David Noble and seen as instrumental in Brisbane’s success.



Gold Coast is considering tinkering with its structure after making an inaugural finals campaign in which it defeated Fremantle in a dramatic elimination final before bowing out to the Lions the following week. – Michael Whiting

SWANS DEFENDER TO PLAY ON

SYDNEY veteran Dane Rampe is set to play on next season after recently agreeing with the Swans to go around again in 2026.

Rampe, who turned 35 in June, remains the bedrock of the side's backline after featuring 21 times this season.

The new deal will see Rampe head into a 14th season at the Swans in a career that's included 272 games, an All-Australian berth in 2016, a best and fairest in 2019 and four Grand Final appearances in 2014, 2016, 2022 and 2024.

Rampe is one of the few Sydney players who remained uncontracted beyond the season, with ruck Peter Ladhams and veteran Jake Lloyd also weighing up new deals at the club. – Riley Beveridge

Dane Rampe during the round 22 match between Brisbane Lons and Sydney at The Gabba, August 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GIANTS REAPPOINT CHANCELLOR

GREATER Western Sydney has reappointed former development boss Robbie Chancellor in a role within its coaching department, two years after he was sacked by the club for drug possession.

Chancellor was first appointed as the club's head of development in late 2022, but was sacked just three months later after he was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a prohibited drug.

He has now been reappointed by the Giants within Adam Kingsley's coaching staff, though the club is still working through his exact role for 2026 and beyond.

The Giants have been searching for a new coaching addition after forwards coach Jeremy Laidler left the club to take up an opportunity at Sydney following their elimination final exit at the hands of Hawthorn.

Chancellor has returned to New South Wales after departing the Giants and this year won the AFL Sydney Coach of the Year award after taking the reins of UNSW-ES Bulldogs in the Premier Division.

Robbie Chancellor looks on during a NAB League match between the Western Jets and Eastern Ranges at Avalon Airport Oval on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He had previously enjoyed highly regarded stints at Hawthorn, Melbourne and then St Kilda, where he first worked with Kingsley. He has also held roles at under-18 program the Western Jets and VFL side Port Melbourne.

The Giants have also poached fitness boss Jackson Dennis from Fremantle to head up the club's high performance department, after the departure of Nick Poulos earlier in the month. – Riley Beveridge

PROGRESS ON SAINTS DEAL

DISCUSSIONS are underway for Greater Western Sydney defender Leek Aleer to land at St Kilda, with the Giants hopeful the deal can be done early once the Trade Period opens next week.

Aleer is out of contract and has requested a trade to the Saints, who have offered him a four-year deal.

The athletic backman played a career-high 13 games this year for the Giants, with trade talks already progressing between the clubs.

"(GWS recruiting manager) Adrian Caruso has had some good chats with (St Kilda head of list management) Graeme Allan around that so that feels like, without myself and 'SOS' (Saints list manager Stephen Silvagni) being too involved at this point in time, that it's progressing reasonably well," McCartney told AFL Trade Radio.

"From all the reports I've had they're keen to get a deal done with us which is pleasing, at a fair and reasonable exchange. We'll just see how that plays out over the next period, hopefully it's one that could get done early."

Leek Aleer in action during the R24 match between GWS and St Kilda at Engie Stadium on August 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Future second and third-round picks have been part of the discussions, with McCartney saying those 2026 selections were central to the talks.

"They're some things that are being discussed at the moment, so we'll work through that and hopefully we'll get that sorted early on in the piece," he said. – Callum Twomey

MATURE-AGER ON EAGLES' RADAR

WEST Coast is one of a handful of clubs that have expressed interest in Frankston midfielder Tom Blamires.



The 23-year-old won the 2025 Fothergill-Round-Mitchell Medal for the best young gun in the VFL after moving from the Sandringham Zebras last off-season.



Blamires played all 21 games for the Dolphins in 2025, averaging 24.5 disposals and 4.1 tackles to be named in the VFL team of the year.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news



The Victorian put his name on the radar of recruiters in July when he backed up big performances against standalone clubs Coburg, Port Melbourne and the Northern Bullants with a 44-disposal performance against Collingwood.



Blamires works in the commercial sales team at the Magpies – who are another club that have done work on him – around his study commitments.

Tom Blamires during the VFL Qualifying Final between Footscray and Frankston at Mission Whitten Oval, August 30th, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Tasmania is putting togethers its inaugural VFL list and have expressed interest in Blamires joining the Devils in 2026, with the carrot of a potential AFL list spot in 2028 as part of the club’s list concessions.



Blamires hasn’t been invited to test at the state combine, but clubs are expected to meet with him in the coming weeks, including the Eagles.



West Coast has enjoyed recent success with mature-age recruits, with Tom McCarthy and Jack Hutchinson recruited via the Mid-Season Rookie Draft at 24 and 22 respectively.



The Eagles are expected to gain more rookie spots as part of a special assistance package from the AFL. – Josh Gabelich