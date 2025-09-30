The AFL has revealed the assistance package handed to West Coast

Andrew McQualter during West Coast's loss to Fremantle in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has been handed an end-of-first-round draft pick and four extra rookie list spots for the next three seasons in an assistance package from the AFL.

The 2018 premiers finished last in 2025 and have had a horror period, winning just 11 of their past 91 games.

STATEMENT West Coast Eagles Special Assistance

The club pitched to the AFL for help and AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey first reported the outcome of what the League has granted the Eagles.

The end-of-first-round pick given to the Eagles currently sits at Pick 19, but will likely end up at around Pick 21 or 22 once Band One free agency compensation picks are handed out.

West Coast CEO Don Pyke said his club "accepts and takes responsibility for previous decisions which contributed to our current situation".

"We sincerely appreciate the AFL's engagement, consideration and approval of the club's request," Eagles CEO Don Pyke said.

"Submitting an assistance request was not a decision we took lightly, and the club accepts and takes responsibility for previous decisions which contributed to our current situation of four successive years of bottom-three finishes.

"There have been comprehensive changes at senior levels of our club and Football Department recently, including the appointments of our senior coach Andrew McQualter and Head of Football John Worsfold.

Don Pyke looks on during West Coast's official team photo day on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Our submission highlighted factors – such as the compromised nature of recent national drafts – that have increased the challenge of rebuilding our playing list, while also considering the broader implications for the competition of sustained poor on-field performance.

"Equalisation is a core pillar of the AFL and, as such, we believed our club qualified for assistance, which we are committed to using responsibly in alignment with our clear list management strategy to take us forward.

"We also continue to invest significantly in our Football Department, above the Soft Cap, and are building a strong development culture to improve our current situation as quickly as possible."

The AFL said having a competitively balanced competition is paramount.

"It is important that we have a competitively balanced competition and that fans can feel that on any day, in any game, their team can win," AFL Executive General Manager Football Performance Greg Swann said.

"The Eagles have won only nine games in the past three seasons and finished in the bottom three of the ladder in the past four seasons.

"We have been working with the club on how assistance can improve their on-field performance to return to being competitive.

"This package is structured to assist the club in the development of their younger playing group by adding the four additional Rookie list spots it allows them to invest in additional talent."

The Eagles' assistance package has similarities to that granted to North Melbourne at the end of 2023.

The Roos were given an extra end-of-first round pick that year and two end-of-first round picks for the following season as well as extra rookie list positions.

The picks for the next year came with the condition the AFL could review them in 12 months, meaning the Roos traded them that year as future picks.

Gold Coast's assistance package at the end of 2019 spanned three years and included the club getting a pick at the top of the 2019 intake as well as expanded rookie list and Academy access, while Carlton and the Suns got state league player pre-list access in 2018. Brisbane received an end-of-first round pick ahead of the 2016 trade and free agency period.

West Coast players leave Marvel Stadium after their loss to Melbourne in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The extra rookie spots are for the next three seasons, but the provision could change if the Eagles make a sudden surge up the ladder.

"The AFL reserves the right to review or alter the provision of support in 2027 and 2028 should there be a material change to the circumstances under which they were provided," the AFL said in a statement.

The Eagles could use the first-round pick in a deal for two-time Brisbane premiership defender Brandon Starcevich.

Starcevich is a free agent but if the Eagles land him that way, it could dilute their compensation for co-captain Oscar Allen.

When he walks to Brisbane as a free agent, Allen is expected to net West Coast pick No.2 as compensation.

- with AAP