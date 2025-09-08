The Eagles are asking for a pick at the end of the first round in the draft among other requests as part of their list assistance package

Andrew McQualter addresses his players during West Coast's clash against Carlton in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has formalised its bid for a list assistance package from the AFL, with the Eagles' case for help including requests for an end-of-first round pick and draft selection that must be traded.

The Eagles waited until their season finished before making their application for list concessions but have since had talks with the League on their proposal.

Included in the options put forward by the Eagles are access to more rookie list spots, with the club having ties to multiple Next Generation Academy and father-son prospects at this year's draft, as well as an extra selection at the end of the first round and another selection that comes with the caveat that it must be traded.

The Eagles have also put forward their hope to not have their Oscar Allen free agency compensation pick – expected to be No.2 – diluted if they bring in a free agent this year.

West Coast is keen on Brisbane's Brandon Starcevich as a free agent and has discussed the possibility of an exemption for having its free agency compensation pick diluted if another free agent comes into the club.

However, that bid is not expected to be granted as part of any assistance given by the AFL given it would disadvantage Brisbane's ability to match a free agency offer and force a trade.

Without the request for a pick at the top of the draft, the model carries similarities to the assistance given to North Melbourne at the end of 2023, when the AFL granted the Roos an extra end-of-first round pick that year and two end-of-first round picks for the following season as well as extra rookie list positions.

The picks for the next year came with the condition the AFL could review them in 12 months, meaning the Roos traded them that year as future picks.

North Melbourne had won 12 of its previous 84 games when it received that list concession package, with West Coast's record worse over the past four years, winning 11 of its past 91 games.

The AFL Commission will meet in Grand Final week to decide on the level of assistance to be given to the Eagles after recommendations from the AFL executive. West Coast holds pick No.1 this year, is expected to land pick No.2 for Allen's departure and also holds Hawthorn's first-round pick this season.

Gold Coast's assistance package at the end of 2019 spanned three years and included the club getting a pick at the top of the 2019 intake as well as expanded rookie list and Academy access, while Carlton and the Suns got state league player pre-list access in 2018. Brisbane received an end-of-first round pick ahead of the 2016 trade and free agency period.