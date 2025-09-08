NORTH Melbourne's Ash Riddell has rocketed to the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award after a 10-vote performance in round four.
As is her custom, Riddell racked up 36 touches and eight clearances against Collingwood on Sunday as the rampant Roos continued their premiership defence.
Riddell is now just three votes clear of her nearest challenger, Melbourne's Tyla Hanks who received eight votes herself for her star turn in the Demons win over Richmond.
Five other players received the full votes across round four.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Narrm v Richmond
9 Kate Hore MELB
8 Tyla Hanks MELB
6 Monique Conti RICH
5 Maeve Chaplin MELB
1 Megan Fitzsimon MELB
1 Saraid Taylor MELB
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney
10 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC
8 Lucy Single GCFC
3 Eilish O'Dowd GWS
3 Havana Harris GCFC
2 Jacqueline Dupuy GCFC
2 Clara Fitzpatrick GCFC
1 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
1 Cambridge McCormick GWS
Carlton v Western Bulldogs
10 Dayna Finn CARL
5 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
4 Keeley Sherar CARL
4 Breann Harrington CARL
3 Britney Gutknecht WB
2 Sophie McKay CARL
1 Abbie McKay CARL
1 Alice Edmonds WB
Hawthorn v Euro-Yroke
10 Eliza West HAW
7 Aine McDonagh HAW
4 Emily Bates HAW
3 Lucy Wales HAW
2 Emily Everist HAW
2 Tyanna Smith STK
2 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
Sydney v Walyalup
9 Mim Strom FRE
9 Laura Gardiner SYD
3 Lucy McEvoy SYD
3 Montana Ham SYD
3 Kiara Bowers FRE
2 Jasmine Grierson SYD
1 Ally Morphett SYD
Kuwarna v Brisbane
7 Chelsea Randall ADEL
6 Isabel Dawes BL
5 Breanna Koenen BL
4 Sophie Conway BL
3 Courtney Hodder BL
3 Jade Ellenger BL
1 Tahlia Hickie BL
1 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
North Melbourne v Collingwood
10 Ash Riddell NMFC
8 Ruby Tripodi NMFC
5 Mia King NMFC
4 Tarni White COLL
2 Libby Birch NMFC
1 Emma Kearney NMFC
Essendon v Geelong
10 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
6 Jacqueline Parry GEEL
6 Nina Morrison GEEL
5 Amy McDonald GEEL
2 Georgie Rankin GEEL
1 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
Waalitj Marawar v Yartapuulti
10 Courtney Rowley WCE
8 Isabella Lewis WCE
3 Jessica Rentsch WCE
3 Alison Drennan WCE
3 Sachi Syme PORT
2 Ashleigh Woodland PORT
1 Kellie Gibson WCE
LEADERBOARD
35 Ash Riddell NMFC
32 Tyla Hanks MELB
32 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
28 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
26 Ella Roberts WCE
24 Chloe Molloy SYD
24 Eliza West HAW
22 Brittany Bonnici COLL
22 Monique Conti RICH
22 Kate Hore MELB
18 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
18 Laura Gardiner SYD
18 Jasmine Garner NMFC
17 Isabel Dawes BL
17 Breann Harrington CARL
15 Montana Ham SYD
15 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
14 Dayna Finn CARL
14 Tyanna Smith STK
13 Kiara Bowers FRE
13 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC
13 Lucy Wales HAW
12 Zippy Fish SYD
12 Amy Gaylor ESS
12 Courtney Rowley WCE