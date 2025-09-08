The coaches' votes are in for round four of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Ash Riddell gets a handball away under pressure during round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne's Ash Riddell has rocketed to the top of the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award after a 10-vote performance in round four.

As is her custom, Riddell racked up 36 touches and eight clearances against Collingwood on Sunday as the rampant Roos continued their premiership defence.

Riddell is now just three votes clear of her nearest challenger, Melbourne's Tyla Hanks who received eight votes herself for her star turn in the Demons win over Richmond.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Five other players received the full votes across round four.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Narrm v Richmond

9 Kate Hore MELB

8 Tyla Hanks MELB

6 Monique Conti RICH

5 Maeve Chaplin MELB

1 Megan Fitzsimon MELB

1 Saraid Taylor MELB

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney

10 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC

8 Lucy Single GCFC

3 Eilish O'Dowd GWS

3 Havana Harris GCFC

2 Jacqueline Dupuy GCFC

2 Clara Fitzpatrick GCFC

1 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

1 Cambridge McCormick GWS

Carlton v Western Bulldogs

10 Dayna Finn CARL

5 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

4 Keeley Sherar CARL

4 Breann Harrington CARL

3 Britney Gutknecht WB

2 Sophie McKay CARL

1 Abbie McKay CARL

1 Alice Edmonds WB

Hawthorn v Euro-Yroke

10 Eliza West HAW

7 Aine McDonagh HAW

4 Emily Bates HAW

3 Lucy Wales HAW

2 Emily Everist HAW

2 Tyanna Smith STK

2 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

Sydney v Walyalup

9 Mim Strom FRE

9 Laura Gardiner SYD

3 Lucy McEvoy SYD

3 Montana Ham SYD

3 Kiara Bowers FRE

2 Jasmine Grierson SYD

1 Ally Morphett SYD

Kuwarna v Brisbane

7 Chelsea Randall ADEL

6 Isabel Dawes BL

5 Breanna Koenen BL

4 Sophie Conway BL

3 Courtney Hodder BL

3 Jade Ellenger BL

1 Tahlia Hickie BL

1 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

North Melbourne v Collingwood

10 Ash Riddell NMFC

8 Ruby Tripodi NMFC

5 Mia King NMFC

4 Tarni White COLL

2 Libby Birch NMFC

1 Emma Kearney NMFC

Essendon v Geelong

10 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

6 Jacqueline Parry GEEL

6 Nina Morrison GEEL

5 Amy McDonald GEEL

2 Georgie Rankin GEEL

1 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

Waalitj Marawar v Yartapuulti

10 Courtney Rowley WCE

8 Isabella Lewis WCE

3 Jessica Rentsch WCE

3 Alison Drennan WCE

3 Sachi Syme PORT

2 Ashleigh Woodland PORT

1 Kellie Gibson WCE

LEADERBOARD

35 Ash Riddell NMFC

32 Tyla Hanks MELB

32 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

28 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

26 Ella Roberts WCE

24 Chloe Molloy SYD

24 Eliza West HAW

22 Brittany Bonnici COLL

22 Monique Conti RICH

22 Kate Hore MELB

18 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

18 Laura Gardiner SYD

18 Jasmine Garner NMFC

17 Isabel Dawes BL

17 Breann Harrington CARL

15 Montana Ham SYD

15 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

14 Dayna Finn CARL

14 Tyanna Smith STK

13 Kiara Bowers FRE

13 Niamh McLaughlin GCFC

13 Lucy Wales HAW

12 Zippy Fish SYD

12 Amy Gaylor ESS

12 Courtney Rowley WCE