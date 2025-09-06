Former Tiger Liam Baker has won the John Worsfold Medal with young guns filling second and third spots

Liam Baker during the round 20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium, July 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast recruit Liam Baker has capped an outstanding first season as an Eagle by winning the 2025 John Worsfold Medal, with the former Richmond star edging out young defender Reuben Ginbey to win the first club champion award of his career.



Baker, whose best club champion finish as a Tiger was equal second in 2021, polled 338 votes to win from Ginbey (286) and young star Harley Reid (267), who claimed a podium finish in just his second season.

Fellow Richmond recruit Jack Graham (254) and defender/midfielder Brady Hough (252) rounded out the top five as the Eagles celebrated their best performers at a black-tie event at Crown Perth on Saturday night.



Baker joined the Eagles in a trade deal at the end of last season in a three-club that involved West Coast giving up its pick No.3 but receiving No.12 in return as well as small forward Matt Owies.



The dual premiership Tiger arrived under pressure to deliver and did not let the club down, becoming a key leader on and off the field and standing in as captain for the last two games of the season.

He led the Eagles for overall disposals (22.1 a game) as well as contested possessions (9.4) and groundball gets (7.6), playing predominantly in defence but rotating as a midfielder and forward whenever needed.



Alongside Graham, he was a trusted lieutenant for new coach Andrew McQualter, helping the Eagles implement a new game style with a young team that won just one game.



Runner-up Ginbey blossomed in 2025 after a full-time move to defence, with the 191cm former midfielder regularly playing on key forwards and matching his taller and more experienced opponents.

Reuben Ginbey during the round 24 match between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium, August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The recently re-signed Reid polled a massive 173 votes in a 10-game stretch between rounds nine and 19, elevating his game as a clearance and contest specialist and leading the Eagles' midfield.



In other awards on the night, Ginbey was named the best defensive player, while co-captain Liam Duggan received the prestigious Chris Mainwaring Medal as best clubman for a record third time.



Young midfielder Clay Hall was named the club's emerging talent.



John Worsfold Medal



1. Liam Baker – 338 votes

2. Reuben Ginbey – 286

3. Harley Reid – 267

4. Jack Graham – 254

5. Brady Hough – 252

6. Ryan Maric – 243

7. Liam Duggan – 241

8. Liam Ryan – 224

9. Elijah Hewett – 221

10. Jamie Cripps – 220