It was a fairytale finish off the boot of David Swallow that delivered Gold Coast a historic win

David Swallow during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FIFTEEN years in the making, Gold Coast has saluted in its first foray into September, downing Fremantle by a solitary point in an elimination final thriller.

Retiring veteran David Swallow kicked a behind to put his side ahead with nine seconds to play, after Fremantle had rallied back from 26 points down in the third to storm into the lead in the final term.

The home side, roared on by 57,507 fans at Optus Stadium on Saturday night, booted four consecutive goals in the fourth quarter capped by prize recruit Luke Jackson’s mark and goal to claim a six-point lead with 3:21 to play.

But the Suns found a way to respond, with ice cool defender Mac Andrew squaring the game up with 1:13 on the clock after being sent forward.

In the final minute, 248-gamer Swallow won a free-kick on the 50m line for holding the man against Brennan Cox. His attempt initially appeared to be a fairytale goal, but replays showed it was touched by Neil Erasmus on the mark. However, that still put the Suns ahead and meant Fremantle needed to go coast-to-coast in nine seconds which proved impossible.

The triumph sets up a mouth-watering semi-final Q-Clash at the Gabba next Saturday against the Suns’ Queensland neighbours and reigning premier Brisbane, who’ll be without two-time Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale due to a season-ending calf injury.

Gold Coast will enter that game full of belief, having beaten Brisbane last time they met.

Captain Noah Anderson was outstanding with 32 disposals including a game-high 11 score involvements and 13 contested possessions, along with midfield partner Matt Rowell with 34 disposals.

For Justin Longmuir’s Dockers, their 'Flagmantle' charge ends at the first hurdle, with the curtain closing on two-time Brownlow medal winner Nat Fyfe's career.

Caleb Serong threw everything he had at the Suns, finishing with 35 disposals, including a game-high 13 clearances with nine tackles.

Dockers captain Alex Pearce produced an incredible six final-term marks as Fremantle surged, but Gold Coast had the final say.

Earlier, the Suns had set up their win with an excellent seven-goal second term, opening up a 25-point half-time lead.

Cult hero Patrick Voss got the boisterous home crowd roaring with the first major of the game, but the opening term was one of wasted opportunities for the Dockers, highlighted by Michael Frederick’s inordinate miss from within 10 metres.

The rain stopped and the goals flowed in the second quarter, with both sides trading majors, before the Suns booted the final four prior to half-time.

Bailey Humphrey, who didn’t have a touch in the first quarter, led the way with three goals while pinch-hitting small forward Connor Budarick added two, swooping on Fremantle’s backline jitters.

Three years ago in an elimination final at the same venue, the Dockers rallied back from 41 points down to beat the Western Bulldogs and there was an ominous sign of a repeat when Josh Treacy goaled within 31 seconds of the restart.

But the Dockers had to wait another 20 minutes to make any further inroads, although two goals in quick succession from small forward Isaiah Dudley ignited the crowd and fuelled belief of a comeback.

Jy Farrar’s snap 23 seconds into the last term extended the Suns’ lead out to 21 points, but Freo kept coming with Shai Bolton racing into an open goal before Voss added his third with 12 minutes to play.

With the game on the line, the intensity lifted, with turnovers and counter-attacks, before Brayshaw won a crucial ball on half-back, releasing Hayden Young, with Treacy completing the play from a set shot to narrow the gap to one point with seven minutes to play.

After the scores were squared up, Voss then found Hayden Young inside, with Jackson marking his long ball at the top of the goal square to put Freo ahead.

But Andrew and Swallow had the final say on a famous night for Gold Coast.

No big-stage freeze for hot Suns

Playing in the club’s first-ever final, the burning question was would Gold Coast freeze on the big stage? Only three players in their 23 had any finals experience. The Suns emphatically shook off any semblance of stage fright led by their two dogged midfield bulls Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson, with the latter bursting clear from the opening stoppage of the game to send a 60m bomb goal bound. The pair led the Suns with their intensity, will and ball-winning. It had to be Anderson who stepped up for his midfield pal Rowell after he was caught holding the ball by Josh Treacy, swooping on Frederick as he tried to take the advantage to win the ball back.

David Swallow and Noah Anderson celebrate during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruck battle all-important against twin towers

The Suns’ one-wood is their clearance game, with league hitouts leader Jarrod Witts feeding the midfield, so the ruck battle against Freo’s twin rucks Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson was always going to be a major factor. Jackson may have kicked Freo’s go-ahead goal late, but it was Witts, the Suns’ former co-captain, who took the points with a performance full of heart. He finished with 44 hit-outs along with 21 disposals including eight clearances, making his mark around the ground. That was one for the loyal Suns, like Swallow who's been at Gold Coast since the Club's start.

Sean Darcy and Jarrod Witts during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Farewell Fyfe

For so long, the retiring Nat Fyfe has been Freo’s main character, but for three quarters of this elimination final he was relegated to background extra in what proved to be his farewell game. Fyfe was injected at the final change with his side trailing by 15 points, entering the fray at the six-minute mark to a raucous Purple Army cheer. He charged into the spotlight with a pack mark on half forward during Freo’s surge. The 33-year-old finished with five touches on the night but couldn’t will his side home. He also ultimately missed out on that elusive premiership medal after a glittering 248-game AFL career, chaired off in front of his loving home fans.

FREMANTLE 1.2 5.2 8.4 12.7 (79)

GOLD COAST 1.6 8.9 9.13 11.14 (80)

GOALS

Fremantle: Voss 3, Dudley 2, Treacy 2, Amiss, Erasmus, Reid, Bolton, Jackson

Gold Coast: Humphrey 3, Budarick 2, Long 2, Davies, Fiorini, Farrar, Andrew

BEST

Fremantle: Serong, Brayshaw, Ryan, Young, Pearce, Reid

Gold Coast: Anderson, Rowell, Witts, Andrew, Uwland, Humphrey

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Gold Coast: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe (replaced Jy Amiss at three-quarter time)

Gold Coast: David Swallow (replaced Ben Ainsworth in fourth quarter)

Crowd: 57,507 at Optus Stadium