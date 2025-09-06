David Swallow celebrates after the Elimination Final between Gold Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HOLLYWOOD script writers could not come up with something to top the week just lived by Gold Coast hero David Swallow.

The Suns' inaugural No.1 draft pick capped an emotional seven days with the defining moment, to date, of his 248-game career against Fremantle on Saturday night.

With scores tied and the clock ticking down at Optus Stadium, Swallow was awarded a free kick 50m from goal.

He went back and flushed it through to give Gold Coast the lead, and although the score review showed the sweet strike had been touched off the boot, the behind was still enough for a one-point victory.

"I'm still in a bit of shock, to be honest," Swallow told AFL.com.au in Gold Coast's chaotic dressing rooms just moments after the match.

"I was a bit nervous, I didn't think I had the legs, but luckily it got there.

"I didn't know which way the breeze was going. I just tried to kick it as straight and as far as I could."

Swallow had come on as the substitute early in the fourth quarter after coach Damien Hardwick had visited his neighbouring Burleigh Heads unit early in the week to confirm the rugged midfielder would be part of Gold Coast's historic first final.

This came under the backdrop of the West Australian announcing his retirement on Tuesday, struggling to get the words out in front of his teammates.

But as if facing the prospect of your first final potentially being your last game wasn't enough, there was more to come for one of the nicest men in the sport.

On Thursday, Swallow's dog, a 10-year-old Rhodesian ridgeback named Winston, had to be put down.

"That was a bloody hard thing to do," he said.

"When they put him down, I don't know if the vets knew, but they put a bandage on him, and it happened to be Suns colours, and I thought 'there might be something in this'."

David Swallow celebrates with family after the Elimination Final between Gold Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

With his wife Georgia and children Charlie and Lucy already in Perth, Swallow kept the news quiet from teammates and members of the club until game day.

"It was pretty emotional," he said.

"All these things happening in one week, and then to get that moment, just to be a part of it, was awesome.

"Hopefully Dimma picks me again next week and I can stay in."

Although the past week will be hard to top, that shouldn't be a problem.