Campbell Chesser is tackled during the match between the Western Bulldogs and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast midfielder Campbell Chesser has requested a trade to Carlton, turning down a two-year offer from the Eagles to seek a move home to Victoria.

It is a blow to the fledgling rebuild under Eagles coach Andrew McQualter, who had backed the athletic wingman to carve out a long career at the club after overcoming ankle injuries.

Chesser had a strong finish to the 2025 season, playing the final four games of the year at AFL level and showcasing the speed and skill the Eagles are desperate to add to their young midfield.

His form caught the eye of rivals at the same time the Eagles had tabled a two-year extension for the player they recruited with pick No.14 in the 2021 draft.

Chesser has battled injuries through long periods with West Coast, playing 32 games across his first three seasons before recurrent ankle issues leading into 2025.

Campbell Chesser celebrates a goal during the match between West Coast and Adelaide at Optus Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He underwent surgery in late February, with the Eagles declaring at the time they had intervened "to give him the best chance of playing as much football as possible later this season".

The talented midfielder was forced to fight his way back into the team after returning from injury in late May, playing seven WAFL games before earning his chance against Melbourne in round 21.

He was influential in a strong team performance against Adelaide a week later but went to another level against the Western Bulldogs, finishing with a career-best 22 disposals and 10 contested possessions.

The Eagles invested heavily in Chesser and extended his initial contract by two years halfway through 2022 when he was recovering from a serious ankle injury that wiped out his debut season.

Speaking last month, McQualter said Chesser had been rewarded for his hard work in rehabilitation and had a bright future.

"He's trained really hard, he's got himself in good condition, and he's had a bit of luck with his body, which he needed," the coach said.

"He's physically as gifted as anyone on our list, and you've seen some of his football attributes come out as well over the last few weeks with his run and carry and toughness over the football.

"He pushed himself to be able to train more and he's been rewarded for that."