The Crows are refusing to contemplate the possibility of a history-making straight-sets finals exit

Jordan Dawson looks on after Adelaide's qualifying final loss to Collingwood on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE stalwart Rory Laird hasn't thought of the doomsday scenario.

If the Crows lose their semi-final to Hawthorn, they'll be the first VFL/AFL minor premiers to crash out of the finals in straight sets since 1983.

"I haven't even thought about that, mate, to be honest," Laird told reporters on Monday.

The Crows are in the precarious position after slipping to a 24-point qualifying final loss to Collingwood last Thursday night.

The Magpies blew Adelaide away with a stunning five-goal stretch in 15 minutes in the third quarter.

"For majority of the time, it was not too bad – it was just that 10-minute period around the contest," Laird said of Adelaide's performance.

"Collingwood amped the pressure up and we probably didn't match it for that period and that's where they were able to get that momentum."

Adelaide forward Josh Rachele will press his claims for a comeback at training on Tuesday.

The Crows will then weigh the risk versus reward of recalling the brilliant goalsneak who hasn't played since suffering a left knee injury on July 6.

Laird expected that discussion to be an "extensive, lengthy conversation".

"He's tracking really well – glad I'm not match committee, there's a few decisions to make this week," he said.

"But he has progressed really well over the last couple of weeks."

Rachele's injury and the absence of Izak Rankine, who has served two games of his four-match ban for a homophobic slur, has denied the Crows the availability of their two most dangerous small forwards.

"It's a strong part of our game that we have had for the majority of the year and it just shows the importance of some players around there that have got that X-factor," Laird said.

"Obviously Izak not being there and Josh, they're some pretty classy forwards."

Josh Rachele leaves the ground with trainers during Adelaide's win over Melbourne in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks travel to Adelaide buoyed by their stirring away 19-point elimination final victory over Greater Western Sydney.

The clubs have met twice this season with Hawthorn prevailing by three points in Tasmania in round 14 before the Crows edged to a 14-point win in a tight round 21 affair in Adelaide.

"We match up well, and they match up well with us," Laird said.

"The last game was very even and their form has continued to roll and they've played some really strong footy.

"I can only imagine what it's going to be like – very similar to Collingwood with their pressure, and they have got some stars and some X-factor."