Who impressed the coaches in week one of finals?

Darcy Moore celebrates Collingwood's win over Adelaide in the 2025 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

CAPTAIN Darcy Moore was voted the best on ground in Collingwood's qualifying final win over Adelaide, while Fremantle star Caleb Serong also picked up a perfect 10 votes in week one of finals, despite his side's loss to Gold Coast.

Moore picked up 10 votes from the coaches in his side's win over the Crows, while Jordan De Goey picked up seven votes as the Pies swept the board.

Geelong also dominated the votes in its big win over Brisbane, with young winger Ollie Dempsey leading the way with nine.

Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe and Greater Western Sydney's Finn Callaghan picked up eight votes each from the Giants v Hawks elimination final, while Serong led the way in the Dockers v Suns game on Saturday night, with Matt Rowell (six) the leading Gold Coast player.

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Grand Final votes will receive a 1.5 times loading.

Adelaide v Collingwood

10 Darcy Moore (COLL)

7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

5 Nick Daicos (COLL)

4 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

3 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

1 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

Geelong v Brisbane

9 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

5 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

4 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

4 Max Holmes (GEEL)

1 Josh Dunkley (BL)

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn

8 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

8 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

7 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

5 Tom Green (GWS)

2 Jarman Impey (HAW)

Fremantle v Gold Coast

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)

6 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

4 Wil Powell (GCFC)

4 Sam Collins (GCFC)

3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

1 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)

LEADERBOARD

10 Darcy Moore (COLL)

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)

9 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

8 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

8 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

7 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

6 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

5 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

5 Nick Daicos (COLL)

5 Tom Green (GWS)

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

2023 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

2024 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)