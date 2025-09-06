The AFL has confirmed the fixture for week two of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series

L-R: Riley Thilthorpe, Jack Ginnivan, Kai Lohmann, Ben Long. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE and Hawthorn will face off in a Friday night blockbuster at Adelaide Oval to kick off the second week of the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series before Brisbane hosts Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Collingwood and Geelong have secured their spot on preliminary final weekend, but the Crows, Hawks, Lions and Suns will face off in do-or-die semi-finals to continue their premiership assaults.

After Adelaide's stunning 24-point qualifying loss to the Magpies on home soil, it will host Hawthorn at 7.10pm ACST (7.40pm AEST) on Friday night at the Adelaide Oval after the Hawks secured a thrilling 19-point win over the Giants in the elimination final.

The winner will move into a preliminary final against Geelong at the MCG.

Meanwhile, after the Lions' qualifying loss to the Cats, they will come up against the Suns in a monster QClash semi-final at 7.35pm AEST on Saturday at the Gabba after Gold Coast accounted for Fremantle in their elimination final.

The prize for the winner is a preliminary final date with Collingwood at the MCG.

Tickets for the semi-final matches will go on sale on Monday.

WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Second semi-final

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13