The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round eight

Tilly Lucas-Rodd handballs during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Whitten Oval in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE 'SWEET 16' is back.

With five rounds remaining in the AFLW Fantasy season, it's time to target the best of the best.

But who are those players? The Free Kick team looks at the best options across every position.

Plus, which players need to be traded from our teams?

Episode guide

0:00 - Introduction

3:30 - Shipping report

17:11 - Watch and wait scoreboard

19:43 - Sweet 16 - Defenders

31:22 - Sweet 16 - Midfielders

41:34 - Sweet 16 - Rucks

46:30 - Sweet 16 - Forwards

54:20 - End of the line

64:43 - Trade targets

70:50 - Captains corner

72:35 - Trade plans

76:54 - Outro

