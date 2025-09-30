THE 'SWEET 16' is back.
With five rounds remaining in the AFLW Fantasy season, it's time to target the best of the best.
But who are those players? The Free Kick team looks at the best options across every position.
Plus, which players need to be traded from our teams?
Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Episode guide
0:00 - Introduction
3:30 - Shipping report
17:11 - Watch and wait scoreboard
19:43 - Sweet 16 - Defenders
31:22 - Sweet 16 - Midfielders
41:34 - Sweet 16 - Rucks
46:30 - Sweet 16 - Forwards
54:20 - End of the line
64:43 - Trade targets
70:50 - Captains corner
72:35 - Trade plans
76:54 - Outro
