Breanna Koenen celebrates after the AFLW Round 7 match between Brisbane and Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, September 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE second year in a row Brisbane's AFLW players were unable to witness their men's team win the AFL Grand Final in person.

The Lions AFLW team had their round seven match on Sunday in Brisbane, meaning that players couldn't be a part of the Grand Final celebrations in Melbourne.

Geelong AFLW players, on the other hand, were able to be at the MCG to watch the game having already played on Thursday night at home.

The fact that the Cats AFLW players could support their men's team whilst the Lions couldn't sparked a debate on this week’s episode of Tagged as to whether the competition should change to a floating fixture on AFL Grand Final weekend.

"(Brisbane's) AFLW side played Richmond… on Sunday up in Brisbane. So their AFLW side, their entire staff, couldn't go and watch the Grand Final in Melbourne and be there as one club," said Tagged co-host Sarah Hosking.

"They had to wait. They were up in Brisbane and then they couldn't celebrate it properly at the time of the Grand Final.

"I think it would be a perfect way to make sure that there's a floating fixture. In this case, Brisbane could have come down. Imagine them having a game prior to the Grand Final."

Hosking's co-host Collingwood midfielder Sarah Rowe disagreed, believing that the AFLW competition shouldn't need to rely on their men's teams.

"Yeah, but does the women's game always have to be the curtain raiser for the men?," said Rowe.

"If you think about the weekend.. the Brisbane fans who couldn't travel down for the game, they had 4,000 supporters on Sunday (for the AFLW game against Richmond)."

If the AFL did implement a floating fixture it would allow supporters from clubs to attend both matches.

"(The) AFLW as a whole, we need to get bums on seats in order to grow the league. I think that there would have been a huge atmosphere," said Hosking.

Players celebrate after the AFLW Round 7 match between Brisbane and Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, September 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There were over 100,000 people at this Grand Final. The footy precinct in Richmond area was insane. I think that would have got bums on seats in Melbourne in order for us to grow the AFLW game."

Fremantle's Emma O’Driscoll, who is currently in Melbourne for the Dockers' round seven and eight games, was in the studio and agreed with Hosking.

"(It could be like) Gather Round in Melbourne," said O’Driscoll.

"Have a floating fixture. We (Fremantle) didn't need to play Friday night. We had no men's teams in.

"Instead, Brisbane girls miss out on watching their men play their grand final.

"(If they had a floating fixture) then they can fly back to Brisbane as one whole club and then they can celebrate with their fans in Brisbane."