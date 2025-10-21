Caleb Poulter celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have delisted Caleb Poulter after 23 games across three seasons.

Having played 12 AFL games for Collingwood, Poulter was picked up by the Bulldogs in the 2023 mid-season draft and played nine straight games to finish that campaign.

He played a further seven games in 2024 and seven more this year.

Poulter joins Jason Johannisen, Liam Jones and Anthony Scott in being delisted by the Bulldogs this off-season, while Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been traded to Gold Coast and Taylor Duryea has retired.

Johannisen, the club's only Norm Smith Medal winner, was let go earlier on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs secured Suns defender Connor Budarick in the recent trade period.

"It's never easy at this time of the year as difficult list decisions are made. We thank Caleb for the valuable contribution he has made across his time at the Bulldogs," Bulldogs footy boss Sam Power said.

"We wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career and he'll always be welcome back at Mission Whitten Oval."