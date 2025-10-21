Dean Cox discusses the decision to move on Will Hayward and Ollie Florent during the trade period

Dean Cox speaks to the media after being named Western Australia's 2026 State of Origin coach on October 21, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY coach Dean Cox has conceded the conversations with Will Hayward and Oli Florent about being traded in order for the Swans to acquire Charlie Curnow were "very tough to do".

Curnow, a two-time Coleman medallist, joined the Swans last week in a blockbuster move that boosts Sydney's premiership credentials considerably.

In order to get the deal done, the Swans had to move on Hayward as well as three first-round draft picks to Carlton, while Florent also moved to the Blues in a separate deal, despite both 184-game players being under long-term contracts.

"They were tough, I won't shy away from that, they were very tough to do," Cox said on the discussions he had to have with Hayward and Florent.

"The thing we did throughout the whole process was be as open and honest as we could. It's tough on players and people involved in the football club. Both Oli and Will, 184 games each, have been amazing servants for this football club. We wish them the best at Carlton and for the rest of their careers.

"As a footy club we need to make sure that we continually get better and we thought Charlie was a really strong person in order to do that."

The Curnow deal enhances the Swans' tall forward stocks, which have been inconsistent in recent times, and with a blue chip midfield serving him, there is a strong feeling Sydney will rocket back into flag calculations next season despite missing the finals in 2025.

"We just need to add as much talent as we possibly can to the list in areas that we need it," Cox said.

"Not only with Charlie but Malcolm (Rosas jnr from Gold Coast) to add some speed ahead of the ball and behind the ball with Jai (Serong from Hawthorn) who had a fantastic season even though a lot was in the VFL."

Following in the footsteps of marquee key forwards at Sydney like Warwick Capper, Tony Lockett, Barry Hall and Lance Franklin, expectations on Curnow - who trained in the gym at Swans HQ for the first time on Thursday - will be at fever pitch.

Charlie Curnow during a gym session at Swans HQ on October 21, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"And so they should be high," Cox said.

"We need to make sure we get Charlie fit and available and ready for the season. That's the first job that we have to do. We have to gel the group ahead of the ball and get the cohesion right to kick some big scores. The players are really excited about the prospect."

Cox said the prospect of Logan McDonald being moved positionally, either into defence or higher up the ground now that Curnow has arrived, is a real one.

Before the 2026 season begins in anger, Cox will lead his home state Western Australia in the return of State of Origin against Victoria in February.

"It's a huge honour. I grew up watching State of Origin footy, I dreamt of playing for WA. That didn't eventuate with the last State of Origin game being in '99. I was just really excited when Andrew (Dillon) called, it was an opportunity I couldn't knock back," he said of being named WA coach.

Cox is already salivating over the squad at his disposal, with his own midfield gem in Chad Warner set to be one of the biggest assets in the WA side.

Dean Cox poses for a photo after being named Western Australia's 2026 State of Origin coach on October 21, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"There's so many great WA players spread across the country. Chad's already texted saying he'd love to be a part of it. So we'll see how his summer goes, he's got to perform and get to the level," Cox added with a smile.

"Patrick Cripps is one that springs to mind, a really passionate West Australian, he's been an unbelievable servant of this game. Players at Fremantle and West Coast (as well as) Aaron Naughton, Darcy Cameron, Sam Taylor, Jesse Hogan - there are players at the top of their game that I'm looking forward to have as part of this team."

Cox says he's happy with where Origin sits in the AFL schedule for now as a pre-season encounter due to the heightened injury and fatigue risks mid-season.

But he has no concerns over how the players will apply themselves when representing their states at senior level for the first time.

"Once the ball is bounced, the players will dive in. There's a lot to work through but I think once they do pull on the jumper they'll go all out to perform in the best way they possibly can," he said.