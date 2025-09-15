Riley Beveridge takes a look at what the Victoria and Western Australia teams could look like for next year's State of Origin return

Caleb Serong, Mitch Georgiades, Bailey Smith and Sam Taylor. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT COULD be a David v Goliath battle.

AFL Origin is officially back, but can Western Australia overcome the odds and defeat a Victoria side that's bound to be jam-packed with talent? It will take one of the biggest upsets in the game's State of Origin history if it's to happen.

AFL.com.au has put together its hypothetical Victoria and Western Australia teams and there is quality littered throughout the 'Big V' outfit, which has 50 All-Australian blazers between them.

An elite midfield features Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli, Caleb Serong, Bailey Smith, Noah Anderson, Zak Butters and Zach Merrett – just to name a few – and is spearheaded by one of the game's greatest ever rucks in Max Gawn.

Two-time Coleman Medal winner Jeremy Cameron leads an attack that also features one of the League's best young players in Sam Darcy, with superstar Giants captain Toby Greene adding some ground level presence.

Jacob Weitering and Darcy Moore provide leadership and experience down back, a freshly minted All-Australian Josh Battle is also included in the defensive group, while Lachie Ash, Josh Daicos and Bailey Dale will inject the run.

Darcy Moore marks the ball during the match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Western Australia has quality of its own, but only has a collective total of 13 All-Australian blazers compared to Victoria's 50. Its strength, though, lies in its key-position stocks at either end of the field.

Down back there is two of the game's best key defenders in Sam Taylor and Tom Barrass, while up forward Jesse Hogan and Aaron Naughton are joined by high-flyer Mitch Georgiades as marking targets.

While both Luke Jackson and Tim English crack the Western Australian side as ruck options – and with Darcy Cameron unlucky to miss out – the midfield is clearly where the concerns will be for next February's AFL Origin hosts.

Luke Jackson and Tim English contest the ruck during the round four match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Patrick Cripps and Chad Warner make for a star-studded duo to go through the midfield group, but will have to reply upon Stephen Coniglio, Liam Baker, Shai Bolton and Trent Rivers for additional help.

Unfortunately for the West Aussies, midfield is where Victoria's greatest strength lies.

VICTORIA

B: Lachie Ash, Jacob Weitering, Josh Battle

HB: Josh Daicos, Darcy Moore, Bailey Dale

C: Hugh McCluggage, Nick Daicos, Noah Anderson

HF: Bailey Smith, Sam Darcy, Zak Butters

F: Jeremy Cameron, Ben King, Toby Greene

Foll: Max Gawn, Caleb Serong, Marcus Bontempelli (captain)

I/C: Cam Rayner, Zach Merrett, Tom Stewart, Matt Rowell

Notable others: Josh Worrell, Brayden Maynard, Luke Ryan, Sam Collins, Lachie Whitfield, James Sicily, Blake Hardwick, Nick Vlastuin, Jack Sinclair, Josh Dunkley, Will Ashcroft, Sam Walsh, Scott Pendlebury, Hayden Young, Max Holmes, Touk Miller, Finn Callaghan, Jai Newcombe, Christian Petracca, Harry Sheezel, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tristan Xerri, Ed Richards, Tom Liberatore, Charlie Curnow, Jamie Elliott, Jordan De Goey, Gryan Miers, Dylan Moore, Jack Gunston, Nick Watson, Nick Larkey, Andrew Brayshaw

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

B: Brandon Starcevich, Tom Barrass, Nathan Broad

HB: Jordan Clark, Sam Taylor, Wil Powell

C: Nic Martin, Patrick Cripps (captain), Stephen Coniglio

HF: Charlie Cameron, Aaron Naughton, Shai Bolton

F: Bobby Hill, Jesse Hogan, Mitch Georgiades

Foll: Luke Jackson, Chad Warner, Liam Baker

I/C: Trent Rivers, Cam Zurhaar, Reuben Ginbey, Tim English

Notable others: Heath Chapman, Lawson Humphries, Judd McVee, Brady Hough, Rory Lobb, Dan Curtin, Darcy Cameron, Jaeger O'Meara, Bradley Hill, Tim Kelly, Elliot Yeo, Cal Ah Chee, Jye Amiss, Shannon Neale, Darcy Jones, Toby Bedford, Jack Darling, Sam Powell-Pepper, Logan McDonald, Liam Ryan, Jake Waterman, Oscar Allen