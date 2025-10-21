The Lions took plenty of lessons from their win over the Bombers without Bre Koenen

Jade Ellenger in action during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN-FORM Brisbane defender Jade Ellenger says the Lions must cover the loss of skipper Bre Koenen by committee in Saturday night's blockbuster against Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena.

Koenen is recovering from a hamstring injury that kept her out of Sunday's 38-point win over Essendon and is likely to keep her sidelined until the finals.

Not only has it robbed Brisbane of 100 games of leadership and experience, but also one of its best players, with the 30-year-old hitting peak form just prior to her setback.

Ahead of facing the fellow top-four Demons, Ellenger said Brisbane learned plenty against the Bombers in how to cover for Koenen.

"The team stood up really well," she said.

"Obviously, we'd love to have our captain out there, but we've been playing well as a defensive line throughout the season and were able to fill her shoes.

"We all just had to step up five per cent.

"We all want to play for her as well because we know how much she would want to be out on the field."

Ellenger is in career-best form, with Shanae Davison playing her best game in Lions colours with 11 intercepts from her 13 disposals.

Jen Dunne was also superb against Essendon, Shannon Campbell her usual reliable self, while stand-in skipper Nat Grider continued an excellent patch of form over recent weeks.

Ellenger said Grider's transition to the top leadership role on-field was seamless.

"She has been a Brisbane Lions fan for as long as I can remember," she said.

"For her to lead the team that she grew up supporting is incredible.

"She was vice-captain at 21, so she really has grown up with this team. It's incredible to see her journey and I'm really proud of her."

Nat Grider and Sophie Alexander in action during Brisbane's clash against Essendon in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite its two premierships and sustained success since the inception of the AFLW competition, Brisbane has a losing record against Melbourne, with the Demons winning six of their 10 contests, including the 2022 Grand Final.

"We'll all never forget that Grand Final out here," Ellenger said.

"They're a really good side having a really good year. When all their key players are fit and firing and playing as well as they are, they're very dangerous.

"We're going to have to be on our A game."