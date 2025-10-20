The coaches' votes are in for round 10 of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Ash Riddell in action during North Melbourne's clash with Adelaide in AFLW round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE are just three players left in the running for the 2025 Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award, and two of them are from North Melbourne.

Superstars Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner fill the top two places, while West Coast gun Ella Roberts is the only other player in with a chance of claiming the top honour, with Riddell's lead at the top now at 17 votes from Garner, and 19 to Roberts.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Garner cut her teammate's advantage by two votes after polling 10 votes to Riddell's eight in North's commanding win over Adelaide, while Richmond's Katie Brennan was the only other player to poll 10 votes, for her three-goal effort in the Tigers' victory against Collingwood.

With only two rounds remaining, the maximum number of votes that any player can poll is 20, meaning Riddell will be tough to catch - but it's not an impossibility.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn

9 Indy Tahau PORT

9 Matilda Scholz PORT

6 Abbey Dowrick PORT

2 Ella Heads PORT

2 Ashleigh Woodland PORT

2 Gemma Houghton PORT

West Coast v Geelong

8 Ella Roberts WCE

8 Lucia Painter WCE

4 Claudia Gunjaca GEEL

4 Emma Swanson WCE

2 Georgie Cleaver WCE

2 Isabella Lewis WCE

1 Nina Morrison GEEL

1 Jessica Rentsch WCE

Melbourne v Sydney

9 Kate Hore MELB

9 Megan Fitzsimon MELB

6 Eden Zanker MELB

2 Tyla Hanks MELB

2 Zippy Fish SYD

1 Laura Gardiner SYD

1 Tahlia Gillard MELB

North Melbourne v Adelaide

10 Jasmine Garner NMFC

8 Ash Riddell NMFC

6 Erika O'Shea NMFC

2 Emma Kearney NMFC

2 Kim Rennie NMFC

1 Tahlia Randall NMFC

1 Eliza Shannon NMFC

Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle

9 Gabby Newton FRE

8 Mim Strom FRE

7 Kiara Bowers FRE

2 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

2 Emily Pease GWS

2 Emma O'Driscoll FRE

Carlton v St Kilda

8 Tyanna Smith STK

5 Serene Watson STK

4 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

4 Paige Trudgeon STK

3 Sophie McKay CARL

3 Madeleine Guerin CARL

2 Georgia Patrikios STK

1 Dayna Finn CARL

Essendon v Brisbane

8 Isabel Dawes BL

8 Charlotte Mullins BL

6 Ally Anderson BL

4 Amy Gaylor ESS

2 Orla O'Dwyer BL

2 Lily Postlethwaite BL

Collingwood v Richmond

10 Katie Brennan RICH

6 Brittany Bonnici COLL

4 Sarah Hosking RICH

3 Kate Dempsey RICH

3 Monique Conti RICH

2 Tarni White COLL

2 Ellie McKenzie RICH

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

5 Rylie Wilcox WB

5 Elaine Grigg WB

5 Emma McDonald WB

5 Ellie Blackburn WB

4 Isabelle Pritchard WB

3 Jess Fitzgerald WB

2 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

1 Louise Stephenson WB

LEADERBOARD

85 Ash Riddell NMFC

68 Jasmine Garner NMFC

66 Ella Roberts WCE

64 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

51 Tyla Hanks MELB

50 Kate Hore MELB

47 Kiara Bowers FRE

47 Courtney Hodder BL

46 Brittany Bonnici COLL

44 Laura Gardiner SYD

44 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

42 Monique Conti RICH

42 Tyanna Smith STK

42 Lucy Wales HAW

41 Matilda Scholz PORT

36 Isabel Dawes BL

36 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

36 Eliza West HAW

34 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

34 Gabby Newton FRE

34 Isabelle Pritchard WB