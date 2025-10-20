THERE are just three players left in the running for the 2025 Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award, and two of them are from North Melbourne.
Superstars Ash Riddell and Jasmine Garner fill the top two places, while West Coast gun Ella Roberts is the only other player in with a chance of claiming the top honour, with Riddell's lead at the top now at 17 votes from Garner, and 19 to Roberts.
>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD
Garner cut her teammate's advantage by two votes after polling 10 votes to Riddell's eight in North's commanding win over Adelaide, while Richmond's Katie Brennan was the only other player to poll 10 votes, for her three-goal effort in the Tigers' victory against Collingwood.
With only two rounds remaining, the maximum number of votes that any player can poll is 20, meaning Riddell will be tough to catch - but it's not an impossibility.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Port Adelaide v Hawthorn
9 Indy Tahau PORT
9 Matilda Scholz PORT
6 Abbey Dowrick PORT
2 Ella Heads PORT
2 Ashleigh Woodland PORT
2 Gemma Houghton PORT
West Coast v Geelong
8 Ella Roberts WCE
8 Lucia Painter WCE
4 Claudia Gunjaca GEEL
4 Emma Swanson WCE
2 Georgie Cleaver WCE
2 Isabella Lewis WCE
1 Nina Morrison GEEL
1 Jessica Rentsch WCE
Melbourne v Sydney
9 Kate Hore MELB
9 Megan Fitzsimon MELB
6 Eden Zanker MELB
2 Tyla Hanks MELB
2 Zippy Fish SYD
1 Laura Gardiner SYD
1 Tahlia Gillard MELB
North Melbourne v Adelaide
10 Jasmine Garner NMFC
8 Ash Riddell NMFC
6 Erika O'Shea NMFC
2 Emma Kearney NMFC
2 Kim Rennie NMFC
1 Tahlia Randall NMFC
1 Eliza Shannon NMFC
Greater Western Sydney v Fremantle
9 Gabby Newton FRE
8 Mim Strom FRE
7 Kiara Bowers FRE
2 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
2 Emily Pease GWS
2 Emma O'Driscoll FRE
Carlton v St Kilda
8 Tyanna Smith STK
5 Serene Watson STK
4 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
4 Paige Trudgeon STK
3 Sophie McKay CARL
3 Madeleine Guerin CARL
2 Georgia Patrikios STK
1 Dayna Finn CARL
Essendon v Brisbane
8 Isabel Dawes BL
8 Charlotte Mullins BL
6 Ally Anderson BL
4 Amy Gaylor ESS
2 Orla O'Dwyer BL
2 Lily Postlethwaite BL
Collingwood v Richmond
10 Katie Brennan RICH
6 Brittany Bonnici COLL
4 Sarah Hosking RICH
3 Kate Dempsey RICH
3 Monique Conti RICH
2 Tarni White COLL
2 Ellie McKenzie RICH
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs
5 Rylie Wilcox WB
5 Elaine Grigg WB
5 Emma McDonald WB
5 Ellie Blackburn WB
4 Isabelle Pritchard WB
3 Jess Fitzgerald WB
2 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
1 Louise Stephenson WB
LEADERBOARD
85 Ash Riddell NMFC
68 Jasmine Garner NMFC
66 Ella Roberts WCE
64 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
51 Tyla Hanks MELB
50 Kate Hore MELB
47 Kiara Bowers FRE
47 Courtney Hodder BL
46 Brittany Bonnici COLL
44 Laura Gardiner SYD
44 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
42 Monique Conti RICH
42 Tyanna Smith STK
42 Lucy Wales HAW
41 Matilda Scholz PORT
36 Isabel Dawes BL
36 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
36 Eliza West HAW
34 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
34 Gabby Newton FRE
34 Isabelle Pritchard WB