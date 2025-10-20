St Kilda players celebrate their win over Carlton in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA continues to charge towards a maiden finals campaign, despite a growing injury list.

The Saints have now won six matches in a row after defeating an exciting Carlton outfit on the weekend.

And they have done so without the likes of Olivia Vesely, Ash Richards, Molly McDonald, Bianca Jakobsson, Jaimee Lambert and Nicola Barr for extended periods this season.

The injury crisis got worst on the weekend; Georgia Patrikios looks to have suffered a calf injury, while Nicola Xenos and Bec Ott also exited the game with injury concerns.

Learn More 20:12

But Nick Dal Santo's side are "very much on the precipice" of a first AFLW finals campaign as a result of the strength they have shown in adversity.

"The whole season has been full of guts with some of the players that they've lost," AFLW expert Kate McCarthy said on The Wrap on AFL.com.au.

"It's been to such key players as well. You can only think of how much damage they could have done this season if they didn't have such an extensive injury list."

In the absence of some of their key players, others have stepped up and filled the void.

"They're just finding a way to get it done," McCarthy said. "A lot of (the Blues win) was to do with their defence standing tall."

McCarthy has been particularly impressed with defender Serene Watson, who has had a career-best season and is now one of the game's premier defenders.

"If you're coming up against St Kilda, you need to make sure you take care of her. Her ability to intercept, to disrupt your attack ... but then to really propel the Saints into attack," McCarthy said.

Learn More 05:48

McCarthy added key defender Paige Trudgeon did well to nullify Blues youngster Poppy Scholz and is "someone that does not stop competing".

The Saints will take on reigning premier North Melbourne this week, before a huge clash against the Western Bulldogs in the final round of the year.

That clash could well decide whether the Saints feature in finals for the first time ever in the AFLW.