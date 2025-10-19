The Western Bulldogs' finals hopes are alive, if only just, after thumping Gold Coast by 66 points

Louise Stephenson during the AFLW Round 10 match between Gold Coast and Western Bulldogs at Great Barrier Reef Arena, October 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE Western Bulldogs' unlikely finals aspirations have a pulse following a 66-point thrashing of Gold Coast in Mackay on Sunday afternoon.



The 10.12 (72) to 0.6 (6) victory was the Dogs’ third from their past four outings and moves them into 11th place on the ladder, two wins outside the top eight.

It was the second highest score and the second biggest winning margin in their history.



With matches against Geelong and St Kilda remaining, Tam Hyett’s team would need to win both and hope a couple of teams above them stumble to force their way into November action.



Against the Suns, the Bulldogs continued their recent resurgence in hot conditions, racking up a third 50-plus point win in the past month.

There were contributors all over the field, with Isabelle Pritchard (23 disposals) capping her damaging performance with a wonderful final quarter goal on her trusty left boot and Ellie Blackburn (20 and a goal) continuing to thrive in her return to a larger midfield role.



Elaine Grigg played one of the best games of her young career, mixing dangerous crumbing at the foot of packs with some bone-rattling tackles – she finished with a game-high eight - while Rylie Wilcox also impressed with her endeavour.

Jess Fitzgerald and Britney Gutknecht were also influential.



Following a scrappy opening half, in which they led by 23 points, the Dogs put the contest away with a powerful five-goal third quarter.



Lou Stephenson scored quicky after half-time, then Emma McDonald added her second, before Heidi Woodley, Ellie Gavalas and Blackburn joined in on the party.

Just as impressive as the attacking onslaught, led by their dominance around the contest, was the desperation in defence.



Gold Coast generated 27 inside 50s, but whether it was lunging tackle, a desperate fingertip or a one-on-one win, the Dogs thwarted them at every turn.



It was the second time in the past month the Suns had failed to kick a goal, following a similar output against Melbourne.



Niamh McLaughlin, Katie Lynch and Charlie Rowbottom worked tirelessly in a tough outing for Rhyce Shaw’s team.



Fitzgerald threads the needle

It was a first half light on for highlights, but Jess Fitzgerald’s opening quarter goal was one that Dogs fans should replay all week. After some nice lead-up play on the 50m arc, Fitzgerald received the ball on the right boundary line, where she ran and steadied herself from 30m to find the small gap of daylight between the sticks and thread the perfect right foot drop punt. The game’s first goal was also its best.

Can the Dogs squeeze into the eight?

It’s still highly unlikely, but with three thumping wins from their past four matches, the Bulldogs are still a chance of seeing finals action. They'd need to beat Geelong and St Kilda – no mean feat – and then hope other results go their way. West Coast, Adelaide and Carlton are all currently in the eight on six wins, with Sydney and Fremantle on five wins in 9th and 10th. You just never know.



Next up

The Bulldogs will be out to keep their finals hopes alive when they host Geelong at Ballarat’s Mars Stadium next Sunday at 1.05pm AEDT. Gold Coast also has a second straight ‘home’ match away from People First Stadium when it greets Collingwood at Bond University on Sunday afternoon (3.05pm AEST).



GOLD COAST 0.1 0.1 0.3 0.6 (6)

WESTERN BULLDOGS 1.4 3.6 8.8 10.12 (72)



GOALS

Gold Coast: Nil

Western Bulldogs: McDonald 3, Fitzgerald, Grigg, Stephenson, Woodley, Gavalas, Blackburn, Pritchard



BEST

Gold Coast: Lynch, McLuaghlin, Rowbottom, Wilson

Western Bulldogs: Pritchard, Blackburn, Grigg, Wilcox, Fitzgerald, Gutknecht



INJURIES

Gold Coast: Wilson (ankle), Stanton (hamstring)

Western Bulldogs: Nil



Reports: Nil



Crowd: TBC at Great Barrier Reef Areana