Katie Brennan celebrates during the AFLW Round 10 match between Collingwood and Richmond at Victoria Park, October 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND has snatched its second win of the season and jumped Collingwood on the ladder in the process with a 13-point win in front of a crowd of 4057 at Victoria Park.

The Tigers have put their 0-7 start to the season behind them as they look for a strong finish to the year. Staving off a fight from the Pies, Richmond held on to win 7.4 (46) to Collingwood’s 5.3 (33).

MAGPIES v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Both teams had the assignment of correcting the inside 50 woes that have plagued them all season. Magpies young gun Violet Patterson kicked her side’s first off an intercept in their forward 50 within 45 seconds of the opening siren, but it was shortly matched by Tigers skipper Katie Brennan. The veteran tiger went on to finish with three for the match.

Despite Collingwood’s strong start Richmond pulled away fast, ending the first quarter with four goals off 10 inside 50s, whereas the Pies were held to just the one off six.

The second quarter was lower scoring, but the Tigers were rarely behind the ball as they gained territory and forced their opponents to spend time up the defensive end of the ground.

Whilst Collingwood's defence stopped Richmond from taking advantage of its time inside 50, the Tigers prevented the Pies from spending much time in theirs, with Collingwood's attempts to rebound cut off in the centre square.

Mon Conti did what Mon Conti does best, directing her team’s pressure with four tackles, seven clearances and 23 disposals to end her afternoon.

For Collingwood, Brit Bonnici did everything to keep her side in the game, with 26 disposals and 10 tackles leading the individual players stats for the match.

The Pies tried to regain some control with a game of kick to kick as Richmond’s pressure deepened, but silly turnovers let them down.

Tensions were heavy in the third term, as Collingwood began to dominate possession but struggled, once again, to convert inside 50.

Lily-Rose Williamson was vocal, letting her frustrations get the better of her and giving up a 50-metre penalty in the process, resulting in a talking to by both her captain Ruby Schleicher and coach Sam Wright at three-quarter time.

Young Tigers recruit Sierra Grieves is really pushing for a Rising Star nomination, slotting straight back into her side after she was managed last week. With four tackles, (a huge one executed in the second term) and 13 disposals, it’s just a matter of time before the Tiger cub gets her flowers.

A calf injury to Richmond’s Montana Beruldsen was the only thing to sour the afternoon as she went straight to the rooms, skipping the interchange bench at three-quarter time.

"She wasn't able to go back on, so [that's] obviously worrying," coach Ryan Ferguson said post-match.

"I think there could be a little bit of damage there so obviously wait and see but yeah, calf [injury] and she wasn't able to return."

Scoring desperation from both sides was clear in the final term, as the day darkened with clouds stretching across Victoria Park, but ultimately the Tigers held on to take their second win of the season.

Mark of the year, surely?

Sarah Hosking was managed last week but came back into her side with a mark so impressive, surely we’re talking mark of the year contention. Mid-way through the first quarter the Tiger went back with the flight to take a huge grab, putting her body on the line as she came tumbling down hard with the ball still in hand, avoiding a wayward spoil in the process. The intercept saved her side from giving up a goal and showed off Hosking’s elite bravery that was missed against North Melbourne in Round 9.

MRO trouble for Bonnici

It looked like day done for Richmond’s Katelyn Cox, after a huge bump from Brit Bonnici at the end of the second quarter left the tiger hobbling off the ground with the wind taken out of her.

Whilst she spent the start of the third term on the bench, the Tiger army could breathe a sigh of relief as she passed an HIA to head back out. However, it will be a nervous wait for Pies fans, with Bonnici potentially in hot water with the Match Review Officer for the bump.

Up next

Both sides are heading away for Round 11. Collingwood will travel north to take on Gold Coast at Bond University on Sunday afternoon, whereas Richmond heads west to take on Fremantle at Fremantle Oval on Saturday afternoon.

COLLINGWOOD 1.1 2.2 3.3 5.3 (33)

RICHMOND 4.2 4.4 5.4 7.4 (46)



GOALS

Collingwood: Patterson, Campbell, Runnalls, Howarth, Morris-Dalton

Richmond: Brennan 3, Greiser 2, Bacon, McKenzie



BEST

Collingwood: Bonnici, White, Allen, Cronin, Schleicher

Richmond: Conti, Egan, McKenzie, Dempsey, Brennan



INJURIES

Collingwood: Nil

Richmond: Beruldsen (TBC)



Crowd: 4057 at Victoria Park