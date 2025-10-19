Follow it LIVE: Essendon v Brisbane from 1.05pm AEDT

BRISBANE continues its charge towards a top-four finish when it meets Essendon at Windy Hill on Sunday.

The Lions have won four straight games to improve to a 6-3 record with three rounds remaining.

They will be favourites to continue that winning streak, coming up against an Essendon side which has lost six consecutive matches.

Even in the face of some real personnel issues this year, the Bombers have risen to the challenge when facing the best teams, but things fell apart last week the Bulldogs.

The Lions have lost Bre Koenen to injury, recalling Ruby Svarc, while Essendon is without sidelined pair Maddi Gay and Maggie MacLachlan, who have been replaced by Sophie Strong and Alexandra Morcom.

Struggling pair Collingwood and Richmond have a chance to add a rare win when they meet at Victoria Park.

The Magpies (2-7) and Tigers (1-8) have endured tough seasons, but get an opportunity to get on the winners list.

While Collingwood has lost four straight matches, the Tigers recorded their first win by upsetting Adelaide in round eight.

Nell Morris-Dalton returns for the Pies in place of Eliza James, while the Tigers have omitted Lauren Brazzale and Maddie Shevlin as Sarah Hosking and Sierra Grieves come in.

The Western Bulldogs have shown huge improvement in the past month and make the trip to Mackay to face Gold Coast on Sunday.

The Bulldogs have won two of their past three games, including thrashing the Bombers last week.

The Suns have won just one game in 2025 to be bottom of the ladder with a 1-8 win-loss record.

The Bulldogs have hit a little sweet spot when it comes to their confidence, winning each of its last two home games by 57 points, but now the challenge is to take that form on the road.

Gold Coast has omitted Ellie Veerhuis as Sienna McMullen comes in for her AFLW debut, while Brooke Barwick is back for the Dogs, replacing the injured Jasmyn Smith.