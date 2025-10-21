Jake Lloyd will join Dane Rampe in playing on in 2026

Jake Lloyd in action during Sydney's clash with Port Adelaide in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY coach Dean Cox has confirmed Jake Lloyd will play on in 2026, joining fellow veteran Dane Rampe in signing a new deal at the club.

As reported by AFL.com.au earlier this month, Rampe will play on next year after signing a new deal to take him into a 14th season.

On Wednesday, Cox confirmed Lloyd had also re-signed after a season in which he was dropped before regaining his spot and playing 22 games.

Rampe and Lloyd have played 272 and 271 games respectively to sit eighth and ninth on the all-time games list for Sydney/South Melbourne.

AFL.com.au has also reported that defender Joel Hamling and ruck Peter Ladhams have also re-signed.

The Swans have delisted six players during the off-season - Robbie Fox, Aaron Francis, Indhi Kirk, Blake Leidler, Caleb Mitchell and Ben Paton - while Will Hayward, Ollie Florent and Jack Buller were traded last week.

Jake Lloyd and Dane Rampe ahead of the 2023 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Curnow, Malcolm Rosas jnr and Jai Serong were all signed during the trade period.

Earlier this year, Cox conceded Rampe, who will turn 36 next June, was no certainty to play on in 2026.

"We still know what Dane can do as a footballer and that's really important. But when you're 35, we'll continue having conversations and then we'll address at the end of the year what exactly that looks like," Cox said in July.

"Both parties in everything need to be fully committed to go 'we think your best is still good enough' and him going 'I still have the desperation to play AFL footy'.

"So far, he's said that, which is good news. But we'll go through that when the season settles."