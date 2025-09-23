Collingwood has delisted four players after bowing out of the finals race

Oleg Markov in action during the R20 match between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG on July 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has axed premiership defender Oleg Markov and midfielder Fin Macrae among four delistings.

Markov, Macrae, Ash Johnson and Charlie Dean have been told they won't be offered contracts for next year.

Former Richmond and Gold Coast defender Markov played 43 games for the Magpies, including 23 in 2023 when he helped the club win the premiership.

Macrae, the No.19 pick in the 2020 draft, managed just 21 appearances for the Pies after struggling to cement a place.

Dean finishes his Pies career having played 12 AFL games, while Johnson was sidelined for most of this year through injury but featured 27 times for Collingwood, kicking 21 goals in 2023.

"This time of year is always difficult, but we commend the group on the maturity and respect they've shown throughout this process," Pies general manager of list and talent strategy Justin Leppitsch said.

"We thank Oleg for his contributions to our club. He played a key role in the 2023 AFL premiership and has had a profound impact on our AFL program.

"Ash, Charlie and Fin, thank you for your dedication and commitment to the club throughout your time in the black and white. They've all shown great resilience and have all left a long-lasting impact on the playing group.

"All four individuals are quality people, and we do sincerely wish each of them the best with their next chapter, on and off the field."

The departures add to the retirement of Will Hoskin-Elliott at the Magpies.

Collingwood's season came to an end with a preliminary final loss to Brisbane on Saturday.