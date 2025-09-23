Tom Stewart with medical staff during the Preliminary Final between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG, September 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates for the 2025 grand finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Jarrod Berry Shoulder Test Keidean Coleman Quad Season Tom Doedee Wrist Season Eric Hipwood Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Lachie Neale Calf Test Jack Payne Knee Season Updated: September 23, 2025

In the mix

All eyes will be on Neale and Berry when Brisbane does its main training session in Melbourne on Thursday. The pair of premiership players got through a lighter hitout at Brighton Homes Arena on Tuesday, with Neale closing in on a miracle return after the club had initially ruled him out for the season. Berry undertook some jogging and light overhead marking before leaving the track early, while the two-time Brownlow medallist completed agility, change of direction and sidestepping at high intensity with his teammates. If both are passed fit, Bruce Reville would likely be the unluckiest of omissions. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot Season Jake Kolodjashnij Hip Season Tom Stewart Concussion Concussion protocols Updated: September 23, 2025

In the mix

Rhys Stanley has been declared fit after recovering from a hamstring strain that kept him out of the qualifying final three weeks ago. He looms as the obvious replacement for the luckless Stewart, who has been ruled out of the Grand Final after sustaining a concussion against Hawthorn in the preliminary final. Stanley’s likely return will allow Mark Blicavs to return to defence in Stewart’s absence and provides coach Chris Scott with added flexibility in the biggest game of the season. - Michael Rogers