Ted Clohesy warms up ahead of the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG midfielder Ted Clohesy has been axed, while George Stevens and Keighton Matofai-Forbes have been delisted but are set to be re-drafted.

Clohesy, 21, played 12 games for the Cats, including nine this year, but won't be offered a contract for 2026.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

As reported by AFL.com.au earlier this month, Clohesy had recently attracted interest from Gold Coast, Essendon and West Coast.

"Ted has had a positive impact at the club and has been a consistent performer at VFL level, finishing runner-up in our best and fairest in 2024 and placing in the top 10 again this season," Geelong general manager of football Andrew Mackie said.

"We would like to thank Ted for his contribution to our football program and wish him all the best in the future."

Geelong is committed to re-drafting Stevens and Matofai-Forbes in next month's Rookie Draft after delisting the pair.

Learn More 25:37

While Matofai-Forbes is untried at AFL level, Stevens – picked up in the 2023 draft – played two games this year.

Two-time best-and-fairest winner Cam Guthrie was delisted earlier this week.

Mitch Duncan (retired) and Xavier Ivisic (delisted) have also departed the Cats, while Patrick Retschko was traded to Richmond last week.