TIME TICKS ON BIG DEALS

OLLIE Florent is getting his head around a move from Sydney after being told to explore his options, as the Swans continue to work through trade packages for Charlie Curnow.

And teammate Will Hayward, too, could be involved in the offer put forward to Curnow having previously been reluctant to be attached to any move for the Blues superstar.

Curnow has had Geelong as his No.1 preference but met with the Swans in Sydney on Monday as the club pieced together options to put to Carlton for the two-time Coleman medallist.

Florent has been told to look at rival clubs and has been steadfast on staying at the club, where he is contracted for another four years. However, he has started becoming more open to a possible move, with the Blues interested in him in a deal that could be independent to any Curnow move.

Hayward is signed for another four years as well but had strong interest from Carlton last year in his free agency year and has been mulling in recent days his openness to being a part of the trade, with both Florent and Hayward coming around to the possibility of moving. The pair would be expected to clear more than $1.2 million for the Swans' cap next year if they were part of the trade.

James Rowbottom has ruled himself out of any move, with his manager Matt Bain telling AFL.com.au on Monday that his client would not be entertaining a trade from the Swans and that he would be staying at the club for 2026. He is contracted for three more seasons.

Geelong remains in the race for Curnow despite the Blues knocking back the Cats' offer of three first-round picks for the key forward last week, but any trade possibility for the wantaway 28-year-old is set to go down to the wire.

Carlton star Charlie Curnow arrives at the Swans' HQ on October 13, 2025, with Sydney coach Dean Cox (left) seen. Picture: Phil Hillyard

It was a slow Monday of meandering talks between clubs on the big deals, with Melbourne and Gold Coast to discuss Christian Petracca's trade further on Tuesday.

As of Monday evening, Zach Merrett had also not pulled the trigger on any trade request to Hawthorn, as the Hawks continue to survey ways to turn Essendon's head on a potential deal. The Hawks have discussed different options with their picks with a range of clubs, including even trading out of pick No.9 for a future selection to see if that would tempt the Bombers more than this year's draft group, but have yet to formalise an offer.

Rowan Marshall remains adamant in his bid to be traded to Geelong but the Saints are holding firm, while North Melbourne skipper Jy Simpkin's path to Collingwood has not become any clearer and is looking more unlikely at this stage with little progress. – Callum Twomey

Rowan Marshall celebrates a goal during the R23 match between St Kilda and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ASHCROFT'S BIG DEAL

DUAL Norm Smith medallist Will Ashcroft has inked a long-term extension with the club after his incredible premiership feats.

Ashcroft is signed until the end of 2026, but the Lions have moved to lock him in, with AFL.com.au revealing earlier on Monday the 21-year-old was set to pen a four-year deal.

It will take him to the end of 2030, when Ashcroft will reach free agency.

Will Ashcroft with the Norm Smith Medal and Premiership Medal after the AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The extension comes after Ashcroft became just the fourth player in history to win multiple Norm Smith Medals after his best-afield display against Geelong in the Grand Final.

The son of Lions great Marcus had 32 disposals, 10 clearances, nine inside-50s and booted a goal against the Cats, following his best-on-ground effort against Sydney in last year's flag decider.

Ashcroft, the No.2 pick at the 2022 draft, is piecing together an incredible start to his career, having played just 58 games at the top level.

The Lions' next major re-signing priority will be Zac Bailey, with the powerful gamebreaker one of the leading free agents in the 2026 pool. – Callum Twomey

SUNS' PICK IN CLUBS' SIGHTS

GOLD Coast's pick No.15 is on the trade table as clubs consider plays to move up the draft board.

With the Suns' picks No.7 and 8 tied up in discussions with Melbourne on Christian Petracca, Gold Coast is also open to offers for its next pick – which is currently No.15 – to accumulate more draft points and work down the order.

Christian Petracca ahead of the game between Melbourne and Richmond in R7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns have spoken to clubs about the potential of splitting the selection into two picks in the 20s, with North Melbourne holding picks No.25 and 26 and weighing up whether they hold there or shift into the first round.

Gold Coast will work its points hand to ensure it has enough banked to match likely top-five bids for Academy pair Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson whilst also having several more Academy prospects to consider later on in the draft.

STALEMATE IN BUKU TALKS

CARLTON has tabled a future third-round pick to the Western Bulldogs for Buku Khamis, but there remains a gap in valuations over the contracted defender.

The Dogs have been unmoved by the Blues' current bid for Khamis after it was put forward across the weekend, having tried to extend the 25-year-old's contract at the Mission Whitten Oval midway through the season.

Buku Khamis celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Port Adelaide in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Instead, the Dogs have discussed pick slides in either this or next year's draft to form the basis of any Khamis deal, but no compromise has yet been reached as negotiations continue to be locked at a standstill.

Carlton had initially offered pick No.41 for Khamis, but took that deal off the table last Friday and instead sent the selection to West Coast to unlock a move for Campbell Chesser.

The Dogs also completed a pick swap with the Giants across the weekend, moving back from No.12 to No.14 to also gain the No.37 selection which they plan to send to Gold Coast for Connor Budarick.

Khamis, who is contracted at the Dogs for 2026, played 14 games predominantly in the forward line for Luke Beveridge's side this season. – Riley Beveridge

FREO'S FIVE-YEAR MAN

FREMANTLE recruit Judd McVee has signed a long-term deal after moving from Melbourne last week.

The 22-year-old is understood to have put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Dockers.

Judd McVee during the round 21 match between Western Bulldogs and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, August 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

McVee was traded from the Demons in exchange for pick No.23 last Wednesday morning.

The Geraldton product played 65 games for Melbourne after being selected as a rookie at the end of 2021.

McVee is signed through until 2030 at the Dockers, along with Josh Treacy, Sean Darcy and Brennan Cox, with Andrew Brayshaw (2031) and Hayden Young (2033).

Players have moved on bumper long-term deals this Trade Period, headlined by Tom De Koning's eight-year contract at St Kilda and Sam Flanders' six-year deal at the Saints. Oscar Allen moved to Brisbane on a six-year deal, while Sam Draper's contract can also go through to 2031. – Josh Gabelich

MORE THAN 40 PLAYERS STILL IN LIMBO

ADELAIDE forward Chris Burgess is one of more than 40 players across the competition who finds their career hanging in the balance heading into the final 48 hours of the Trade Period.

Burgess remains in contract limbo at the Crows, having been told to get through the next week before finding out whether he has a deal for 2026, as clubs across the League weigh up list spots with a host of trade deals still up in the air.

Chris Burgess celebrates a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at the MCG in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The 29-year-old kicked 56 goals in the SANFL this season and won the club's reserves best and fairest, but has managed just eight senior games across two years at Adelaide and only one in 2025.

Carlton has told the same to veteran defender Mitch McGovern and rookie recruit Will White, though Harry Charleson and Francis Evans will be rolled over on the rookie list with new deals for 2026.

Collingwood is tossing up calls on veteran duo Mason Cox and Tom Mitchell, as well as young midfielder Lachie Sullivan, while Essendon has kept Ben Hobbs, Will Setterfield and Luamon Lual waiting throughout the Trade Period.

Geelong's veteran duo Cam Guthrie and Jed Bews are among those with their future on hold as well, while North Melbourne will wait to make a decision on the likes of Will Phillips, Darcy Tucker, Cooper Harvey, Finnbar Maley and Geordie Payne.

It's a similar situation at the Western Bulldogs for premiership player Jason Johannisen, as well as the club's recent VFL premiership winners including Oskar Baker, Nick Coffield and Caleb Poulter. – Riley Beveridge

TIGER EXTENDS DEAL

RICHMOND defender Ben Miller has signed on for an extra season, taking himself off next year's free agency list.



Miller was due to come out of contract at the end of 2026, when he would have been a free agent, however he has penned an extension for 2027.

The 26-year-old enjoyed the best season of his career in 2025, playing every game in Richmond's defence.

Ben Miller in action during the match between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

It has made for Miller playing 44 games over the past two seasons under Richmond coach Adem Yze, having only played 25 in the previous six seasons before that after being drafted in the 2018 intake. – Callum Twomey

SUNS CONSIDER BROTHERLY REUNION

OUT-OF-CONTRACT Geelong midfielder Ted Clohesy is attracting interest from clubs searching for more midfield depth.

The 21-year-old hasn’t been offered another contract from the Cats yet and will have to wait until after the trade period when list spots become clearer.

Gold Coast is understood to be considering Clohsey, who could head north to join his older brother Sam at the Suns.

Ted Clohesy tackles Jake Smith during the VFL match between Werribee and Geelong at Melbourne Avalon Airport Oval in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon has also expressed interest in the St Joseph's College product, while West Coast is looking at Clohesy among a range of experienced options with its four extra rookie spots.

After playing three games across his first two seasons at Kardinia Park, Clohesy played nine in 2025, but started as the sub six times this year and has started in that role in nine of his 12 AFL appearances.

Clohesy fired at VFL level around a stop-start year, averaging 27.8 disposals and 8.0 tackles from 11 appearances for Geelong's reserves.

Geelong is yet to re-sign Jed Bews, Oli Wiltshire, George Stevens or Cam Guthrie for 2026, while Mitch Duncan has retired and Pat Retschko and Xavier Ivisic have been delisted. – Josh Gabelich

DEE HOPEFUL OF NEW DEAL, DEV SOLD ON MINI VISION

MELBOURNE midfielder Taj Woewodin is hopeful of earning a deal for 2026 after a positive meeting with coach Steven King but will need to wait until the end of the Trade Period for clarity on his future.

Woewodin, who played just once at AFL level in 2025 after a breakout 2024, is being monitored by a pair of Victorian clubs and one other as the Dees hold off on extending the 22-year-old.

The West Australian is open to remaining with the Dees and having a fresh start under King after finishing the season in strong VFL form and featuring in the Casey Demons' VFL campaign.

Daniel Turner and Taj Woewodin celebrate a goal during Melbourne's clash against North Melbourne in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The son of Brownlow medallist Shane Woewodin, he has not drawn meaningful interest from hometown clubs Fremantle or West Coast, with the Eagles prioritising Deven Robertson as a midfield addition.

Robertson is on track to join the Eagles on one of their extra rookie list spots after meeting with coach Andrew McQualter in the week following the Grand Final.

McQualter highlighted the opportunities Robertson would have at West Coast in his preferred role as a contested inside midfielder after playing six games with the Lions across the past two seasons.

Robertson will need to be delisted by the Lions before he can make his way to West Coast, with the 24-year-old set to relocate after undergoing minor surgery to clean up a shoulder issue and completing some travel. – Nathan Schmook

EX-HAWK BACK AT CLUB

FORMER Hawthorn defender David Mirra is returning to the club to coach Box Hill and join the football department at the Hawks.

Mirra will replace Zane Littlejohn as VFL coach after he was poached by North Melbourne to be an assistant under Alastair Clarkson.

The 34-year-old returns to the club he captained, won two premierships, two best and fairests and a Norm Goss Medal during a VFL career where he was named in the team of the year four times.

David Mirra after Hawthorn's loss to Geelong at the MCG in round five, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Mirra finally got a crack at AFL level at the age of 26 when he was selected in the Rookie Draft at the end of 2017. He played 11 games for the Hawks across two seasons at Waverley Park.

After ending his playing career at local level, Mirra has coached Wesley College's first XVIII across the past two years in the APS competition.

Hawthorn has now made two coaching appointments since the end of the season, with Daniel Giansiracusa replacing Andy Collins as head of development before the Mirra appointment. – Josh Gabelich