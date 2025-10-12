The Bulldogs and Giants have completed a pick swap which could unlock a trade for Connor Budarick

Connor Budarick during the round 18 match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium, July 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney have completed a pick swap that could unlock a trade for Gold Coast's Connor Budarick.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Sunday afternoon, the Bulldogs parted with pick No.12 to secure picks No.14 and 37 from the Giants.

🚨 A pick swap has been agreed over the weekend and is set to be lodged tomorrow.



The Western Bulldogs will trade pick 12 to Greater Western Sydney for picks 14 & 37.



Pick 37 is separately set to be used by the Dogs to get a deal done for Connor Budarick.

The No.37 pick is set to be used by the Bulldogs to secure the Suns academy product.

The Budarick negotiations had been stalled, with Gold Coast initially asking for the No.33 pick from the Western Bulldogs, though that request was rebuffed.

Budarick managed 19 games in Damien Hardwick's team this year, including both finals, playing predominantly as a pressure forward to take his career total to 55 games across six seasons.

Connor Budarick warms up prior to the round 23 match between Gold Coast and GWS at People First Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He has recovered from two knee reconstructions during his career, with the first injury coming in round two, 2021, and the second occurring in round 16, 2022.

Both the Bulldogs and North Melbourne were interested in the 24-year-old, while Gold Coast had put forward a two-year contract that would have taken him through to his free agency year.

The Bulldogs now hold picks 14, 33 and 37 ahead of November's Telstra AFL Draft, while the Giants hold picks 12 and 35.