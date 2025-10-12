THE WESTERN Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney have completed a pick swap that could unlock a trade for Gold Coast's Connor Budarick.
As revealed by AFL.com.au on Sunday afternoon, the Bulldogs parted with pick No.12 to secure picks No.14 and 37 from the Giants.
The No.37 pick is set to be used by the Bulldogs to secure the Suns academy product.
The Budarick negotiations had been stalled, with Gold Coast initially asking for the No.33 pick from the Western Bulldogs, though that request was rebuffed.
Budarick managed 19 games in Damien Hardwick's team this year, including both finals, playing predominantly as a pressure forward to take his career total to 55 games across six seasons.
He has recovered from two knee reconstructions during his career, with the first injury coming in round two, 2021, and the second occurring in round 16, 2022.
Both the Bulldogs and North Melbourne were interested in the 24-year-old, while Gold Coast had put forward a two-year contract that would have taken him through to his free agency year.
The Bulldogs now hold picks 14, 33 and 37 ahead of November's Telstra AFL Draft, while the Giants hold picks 12 and 35.