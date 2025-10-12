Jagga Smith will follow in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, Andy Murray, Nic Naitanui and Christian Petracca

Jagga Smith at Carlton training on June 30, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON youngster Jagga Smith will travel to the United States this week in one of the last parts of his recovery from an ACL injury, with the Blues confident their star prospect will be fit and firing heading into 2026.

Smith will meet with the world-renowned rehabilitation and reconditioning expert Bill Knowles in Philadelphia as a final reward for his diligent recovery from an ACL injury he sustained in February on the eve of his debut campaign.

Carlton officials have described Smith's rehab throughout the year as 'exceptional', with the club planning for the teenager to integrate into skills work at the start of pre-season before easing back into full training after Christmas.

His trip to the US to work with Knowles is not deemed a required part of his recovery, but rather an additional incentive the club provided Smith in the midst of a meticulous and thorough approach to his long-awaited comeback.

Smith will travel to the States with Blues physiotherapist Will Tardif, after the teenager remained at Ikon Park through most of September to continue his arduous rehabilitation program.

Jagga Smith during the match simulation between Carlton and St Kilda at Ikon Park on February 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Knowles has worked with a number of AFL players – including Nic Naitanui and Christian Petracca – as well as with renowned international sporting stars such as Tiger Woods, Andy Murray, Peyton Manning and Frank Lampard.

Smith's trip will coincide with fellow Carlton midfielder Sam Walsh travelling to Qatar, where he will train at the world renowned sports fitness facility Aspetar in Doha.

The Blues are hopeful Smith will be joined in main training on the other side of Christmas by Brodie Kemp and Matt Cottrell, who are recovering from long-term Achilles and foot injuries respectively.

Ollie Hollands is the club's only other post-season fitness concern, having undergone shoulder surgery, though the youngster's 2026 preparations are not expected to be delayed by the operation.

Carlton traded up to the No.3 pick last year to nab Smith in the national draft, with the prolific Oakleigh Chargers midfielder considered a lock to play round one before suffering his season-ending ACL injury during an innocuous incident back in February.