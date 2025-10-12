Sam Walsh heads to the world-renowned Aspetar sports medical clinic after a tough 2025 season with injury

Sam Walsh in action during the R23 match between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CARLTON star Sam Walsh has headed to Doha for a short stint at a world-renowned sports fitness facility as he looks to hit the Blues' pre-season in top shape.

Walsh returned at the end of the season after an injury-hit year that started with a hamstring strain and included a foot fracture.

The Blues' vice-captain showed his class at the end of the season when back in the line up and has travelled to Qatar to this week pick up some more guidance and information about his body after the Blues found success in fellow midfielder Adam Cerra going there last off-season.

The Aspetar sports medical clinic, which has been a staple for international athletes, has dedicated and individualised training programs which provide information about previous injuries and management programs.

Sam Walsh gathers the ball during the match between St Kilda and Carlton at the MCG in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"It's an incredible facility, unlimited resources, seeing specialists and trying to find more answers to get on top of the struggles I had this year," Cerra said about his trip in the 2024 off-season.

"They really push you and challenge you and try to find the deficits in your body, what happens when it starts to fail. We were able to find out a lot, which was super pleasing, and it has found areas for me to work on physically."

Walsh played 14 games in 2025, the lowest tally of his career, but he returned in strong shape at the end of the year, with the trip considered a chance to hone his training ahead of the summer.

Many AFL players have used the Doha facility in recent seasons, including Collingwood's Jordan De Goey last year, as well as Fremantle's Sean Darcy, Richmond's Josh Gibcus and Hawthorn's Changkuoth Jiath.