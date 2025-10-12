A fifth win in a row, this time against Collingwood, puts a finals debut on St Kilda's radar

Arianna Clarke during the AFLW Round 9 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at RSEA Park, October 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JESSE Wardlaw has helped steer St Kilda back into the top eight with an important 23-point win over a messy Collingwood, the fifth on the trot for the finals hopeful.

It was a mature performance by the Saints, helped by Wardlaw (two key goals) and the backline, which repelled an inordinate number of rushed and inaccurate Pies entries into attack, resulting in the 5.5 (35) to 1.6 (12) victory.

It was an understrength St Kilda side, with four senior stars – Jaimee Lambert (calf), Nicola Barr (knee), Bianca Jakobsson (broken leg/ankle) and Darcy Guttridge (managed) – having dropped out of last week's side due to injury, and the players' balcony resembled a casualty ward such was the sheer number of crutches and moon boots.

Collingwood suffered an injury blow itself just before the game, with No.1 pick Ash Centra a late withdrawal due to calf awareness. Despite her short career, Centra's class around the footy and kicks into attack were sorely missed, with Mikala Cann spending more time through the midfield as a consequence.

The Pies recorded eight inside 50s to two in the first quarter, but managed just two behinds, as a resolute and disciplined St Kilda backline stood tall.

Wardlaw helped St Kilda build out its lead to half-time with a stunning one-handed mark, falling back with the ball tucked against her side after Ty Smith had raced away from a throw-in and sent it into attack.

Wardlaw then had a hand – literally – in the Saints' third, paddling the ball back to Charlotte Baskaran, who soccered truly, and the home side carried a 16-point lead into the major break.

All of St Kilda's first-half goals followed a similar pattern – a long period of Collingwood dominance, the Pies having rushed and bashed the ball into attack with little finesse and for no reward, followed by a play down the ground and goal.

It took a strong contested pack mark from skipper Ruby Schleicher to break the Magpies' scoring woes, coming just before three-quarter time.

Coach Sam Wright later confirmed Schleicher had suffered food poisoning the day before, but was determined to play on Sunday.

Smith's pace was a constant issue for the Pies throughout the game. Going head-to-head with 75-gamer Brit Bonnici, the pair played off each other, and while the Pie found a heap of the footy and worked hard all game, the Saint's disposal had more impact.

After spending most of the day at full-forward, Collingwood swung Sabrina Frederick into the ruck in the fourth quarter with Imogen Barnett in attack. The move worked well for both players, but happened too late to have an impact on the result.

Charlotte Simpson was ruled out during the first quarter with facial injuries after an accidental backhander while laying a tackle, with coach Nick Dal Santo saying she had suffered a "dislodged tooth", and will require further dental treatment. It is yet to be confirmed if she suffered a concussion.

A hard-earned maiden goal

Arianna Clarke's first AFLW goal has been a long time coming, having first joined the league in 2018 with Brisbane and playing 12 games for the Lions. She announced a premature retirement in 2020, before being signed up as a St Kilda injury replacement player this year after a few seasons in the VFLW. At the age of 26, the former Queensland under-18 skipper finally registered her first AFLW major with a steady set shot to open the game.

Percentage watch

St Kilda's quest for a maiden finals appearance took another step in the right direction, regaining a spot in the top eight after being pushed down by Sydney. The Saints have jumped to seventh, four points clear of West Coast in eighth spot. They also picked up a handy percentage boost, rising from 98.3 to 105.8. It's the lowest in the top eight, so will be a key focus in the last few weeks of the season.

Up next

St Kilda sees out the two-week Pride Round period with an intriguing pre-finals clash against fellow top-eight aspirant Carlton at Ikon Park on Saturday night, while Collingwood is a chance for a win against the struggling Richmond on Sunday at Vic Park.

ST KILDA 1.0 3.1 4.4 5.5 (35)

COLLINGWOOD 0.2 0.3 1.3 1.6 (12)

GOALS

St Kilda: Wardlaw 2, Ar.Clarke, Baskaran, Xenos

Collingwood: Schleicher

BEST

St Kilda: Smith, Patrikios, Wardlaw, Trudgeon, Watson, Stevens

Collingwood: Bonnici, Rowe, White, Barnett, Allen

INJURIES

St Kilda: Simpson (face)

Collingwood: Nil

LATE CHANGES

St Kilda: Nil

Collingwood: Ash Centra (calf awareness) replaced in selected side by Georgia Clark

Crowd: TBC at RSEA Stadium