A HOT start to the season has turned cold for Sydney over the past month as the Swans have tumbled from undefeated in the top three to out of the eight and fighting for finals.

Carlton's campaign has been much more consistent, the Blues continuing their improved form and winning five of their past six matches with only a loss to the seemingly unbeatable North Melbourne juggernaut.

If Sydney can't break its run of losses at home this week it may lose touch with the top eight, whereas Carlton can consolidate its top-four position if it can leave Henson Park with the points on Sunday afternoon.

St Kilda has a chance to equal its record for most wins in a season when it faces Collingwood at RSEA Park on Sunday afternoon, not to mention taking a step closer to a first-ever finals appearance.

Post-season action is out of the question for the Magpies, but there's no club that likes spoiling another's hopes more than the Pies so there's no questioning that they'll come out with some serious intent.

The Saints are on a four-match winning streak but lost Nicola Barr and Bianca Jakobsson to injury, joining important runners Molly McDonald and Ash Richards on the sidelines.

Fremantle's campaign would need a miracle to be revived and knocking off the red-hot Melbourne would almost be miraculous in itself.

Last time they faced off the Dockers snuck home thanks to a last-gasp goal from Aisling McCarthy, and this Sunday they return to the victorious scene at Fremantle Oval, so they will certainly hold out hope.

However, this Demons outfit is purring like a Ferrari and starting to loom as a genuine contender to challenge the reigning Roos.