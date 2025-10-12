Sarah Grunden during the AFLW Round 9 match between Sydney and Carlton at Henson Park, October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has blown away Carlton to snap a four-match losing streak and give its fading finals hopes a huge boost with a 39-point triumph at Henson Park.

The Swans made an electrifying start with a stiff breeze behind their backs, then put the foot down while kicking into the wind to open up a commanding lead before the main break in a 11.10 (76) to 5.7 (37) victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues mounted a brave challenge in the second half but had left themselves with too much to do as they suffered a big blow to their chances of earning a top-four finish.

Sydney ball magnet Laura Gardiner set the tone early and put on a midfield masterclass throughout on the way to gathering 43 disposals with nine clearances, while Montana Ham might have put the game to bed before the first change if not for some wayward kicking for goal.

Ham booted only one goal from four attempts in the opening term, but then impressed in all parts of the ground to finish with 25 touches and two goals.

Swans veteran Tanya Kennedy (24, five clearances) continued her imposing form in a one-two punch with Gardiner around the stoppages, and added two goals including a critical steadier during the third term as the Blues threatened to make a late charge.

Ruck Ally Morphett had just as much influence at the stoppages with eight clearances and a game-high 12 inside 50s, finishing with 24 disposals as a useful link up player around the ground.

The Swans used all their experience in the blustery home conditions to their advantage with 16 of the first 17 inside 50s and piled on 4.5 to 1.1 in the opening term.

The hosts turned the screw with the opening goal of the second term coming against the breeze when a horror kick from Dayna Finn gifted the ball back deep in the Blues’ defence.

Sydney then booted the next three goals to pull away to as much as a 44-point lead before the main change, then holding Carlton at arm’s length during a much more even second half.

The Blues barely fired a shot in the first half as they were unable to win enough of the ball at stoppage or get their crisp ball movement flowing as they had on the way to five wins in their previous six matches.

Captain Abbie McKay (17 disposals, six clearances) helped stop the bleeding as Carlton lifted around the stoppages, but by then the result was already out of reach.

Young gun Poppy Scholz showed she can have an impact at either end as the highly-touted 18-year-old was swung forward and gave the Blues a glimmer of hope with her aerial prowess and a game-high three goals, but the Swans had too many players on top of their game.

Ham seals stunner after Swans slice up Blues

Sydney all but put the game to bed with a sensational end-to-end goal that ended any hints of a Carlton resurgence in the third term. Zippy Fish took the kick-in after a Blues behind and found Chloe Molloy at half-back as the Swans’ co-captain opened up the play with a pass out wide to Lucy McEvoy. The fellow co-captain brushed aside Yasmin Duursma on the boundary line and somehow kept the ball in play to kick long to Cynthia Hamilton inside 50m. A mark and handball off the deck set up Montana Ham to slot a timely, team-lifting goal on the run.

Reidy goes solo on dark day for Blues

Aisling Reidy added a bright spark on a gloomy day for the Blues with a crafty piece of play carried across from Gaelic football that led to her first AFLW goal. Reidy had no one ahead of her as she charged toward the 50m arc while Carlton was kicking against a strong breeze in the opening term. The 24-year-old chose to boot the ball short in front of her rather than attempt a bounce, and while the Gaelic football ‘solo’ did not come off as hoped, it led to a free kick and 50m penalty that took Reidy to within range for the Blues’ much-needed major.

Up next

Sydney will be out to make it back-to-back wins when it faces Melbourne at Casey Fields on Saturday at 1.05pm AEDT. Carlton can seek to rebound against St Kilda at IKON Park on Saturday from 7.15pm AEDT.

SYDNEY 4.5 8.5 10.7 11.10 (76)

CARLTON 1.1 2.3 5.5 5.7 (37)



GOALS

Sydney: Molloy 2, Kennedy 2, Ham 2, Pullar, McCarthy, C.Hamilton, Grunden, Sargent-Wilson

Carlton: Scholz 3, Reidy, Sherar



BEST

Sydney: Gardiner, Ham, Kennedy, Morphett, Pullar, Fish, C.Hamilton

Carlton: A.McKay, Scholz, Sherar, Finn, Velardo



INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

Carlton: Nil



Crowd: 5,043 at Henson Park