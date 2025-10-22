Sunny Lappin has picked Gold Coast over Carlton and St Kilda, where her father Matthew played

Sunny Lappin has confirmed her intentions to nominate Gold Coast in the upcoming Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: Gold Coast FC

SUNNY Lappin, one of this year's leading draft prospects, will nominate Gold Coast ahead of December's intake.

Lappin has been a member of Gold Coast's Academy program throughout her teen years, but also has father-daughter ties to Carlton and St Kilda thanks to dad Matthew Lappin's playing career between 1994 and 2007.

The 17-year-old has shot up draft ranks this year, after being passed over for the Marsh AFLW Academy, and is broadly considered a clear top-10 selection in this year's talent pool.

Her dash and versatility caught the eye of recruiters, with the capacity to move freely through the midfield, and also slide forward to hit the scoreboard.

Sunny Lappin during the Marsh AFL National U18 Girls Championships match between Queensland and South Australia at Prospect Oval on August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I had a huge decision to make and lots to consider - a big one was family and friends and the idea of moving interstate. I don't think I'd play as good of footy if I was somewhere else other than where all my favourite people are," Lappin said.

"I also had Rhyce Shaw as a coach in the Academy and I think that he’s building something special at the Gold Coast Suns and that's something I’d really love to be a part of."

Lappin was named best on ground in Southport's QAFLW premiership in August, while she was also included in the U18 All-Australian side and awarded Queensland's MVP award in the Marsh AFL National U18 Girls Championships.

The challenge for Gold Coast is now obtaining enough relevant draft picks to match bids on a host of highly rated Academy products, including Georja Davies (youngest sister of Sydney's Giselle, GWS' Fleur and Gold Coast's Darcie), Dekota Baron, Ava Usher, Alannah Welsh, and Mikayla Nurse, most of whom are expected to go in the first round.