Judd McVee is returning home to the west for selection secured in three-club deal

Judd McVee during the round 21 match between Western Bulldogs and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, August 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Australian Judd McVee is heading home with his requested move to Fremantle completed on Wednesday in exchange for pick No.23.

McVee was playing for East Fremantle when Melbourne selected him with pick 18 in the rookie draft at the end of 2021, but four years later expressed his desire to be traded to the Dockers when the Demons' campaign finished in August.

After waiting until round one, 2023 to debut, McVee played the next 48 games straight before his run of consecutive appearances was broken by a hamstring injury that saw him miss the opening rounds of this year.

When he returned the 22-year-old ran out for the final 17 games of the season, amassing a total of 65 appearances in the red and blue.

Fremantle secured the 22-year-old with a swap of draft pick 23, the selection secured from West Coast as part of a three-club trade deal that saw two-time Brisbane premiership defender Brandon Starcevich land at the Eagles.

Head of player personnel David Walls said adding another young West Australian was a great result for the Dockers.

"He’s one we’ve had our eye on for a while, so to get the deal done early in the trade period is great for the club," Walls said.

"We know the calibre of player Judd is and we’ve seen him play lockdown roles and across half-back for the Demons.

"He’s composed and unflustered with ball in hand and we think he has great creative ability as well when bringing the ball out of defence."